Jeannette Jara Concludes Campaign in Valparaíso Just Days Before Presidential Elections

On the evening of Thursday, November 13, Plaza Sotomayor in Valparaíso was beautifully adorned for the closing of Jeannette Jara’s campaign, which marked the last major activity before the first round of presidential elections.

This vibrant event, featuring music, culture, and political discourse, attracted thousands of attendees in the heart of the port city. It was the fourth and final rally for Jara, following three previous successful gatherings across the country: on Friday in Plaza de la Independencia in Concepción; Tuesday in Santiago from Plaza de Maipú; and Wednesday in Talca.

“I grew up believing that serving is not a burden, but a privilege. I don’t speak from above, but alongside you (…) we need to have security to combat crime and to make ends meet,” said the candidate as she began the event.

Attendees not only came to show their support for Jeannette Jara but also enjoyed performances by renowned national artists, including Álvaro Henríquez & Pettinellis, musician Juanito Ayala, the cumbia band “Tomo Como Rey,” singer Pascuala Ilabaca along with Fauna, the group “Quinta Kumbia,” and “Coros por Jara,” among other acts that filled Plaza Sotomayor with music.

“We need to go after the big fish and lift the banking secrecy. We must pursue the trail of dirty money,” Jara stated, concluding her remarks with gratitude: “I want to thank everyone who has put their heart, conviction, and will into this campaign, and let’s remember that this Sunday, we are not only electing a president, but also a parliament, with many candidates here today running for the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate. A parliament for Jara, a parliament for Chile.”

Jeannette Jara with Valparaíso Governor Rodrigo Mundaca, Valparaíso Mayor Camila Nieto, Viña del Mar Mayor Macarena Ripamonti, and Senator Ricardo Lagos Weber. Behind them, the enthusiastic crowd that turned out en masse for the presidential candidate’s campaign event.

Jeannette Jara will move forward this Sunday representing the coalition Unity for Chile, with option 2, alongside seven other candidates vying for the presidency for the 2026-2030 term. The two leading candidates will advance to the second round unless one candidate secures over 50% of the votes in this initial round on November 16.

