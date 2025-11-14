Jeannette Jara Concludes Campaign in Valparaíso Just Days Before Presidential Elections

Jeannette Jara is set to represent the Unity for Chile coalition this Sunday, with option 2, along with seven other candidates aiming for the presidency for the 2026-2030 term. The top two candidates will advance to a runoff unless one candidate secures over 50% of the votes in this initial round.

Jeannette Jara Concludes Campaign in Valparaíso Just Days Before Presidential Elections
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen
Versión PDF

Original article: Exitoso cierre de campaña de Jeannette Jara en Valparaíso a días de las elecciones

Jeannette Jara Concludes Campaign in Valparaíso Just Days Before Presidential Elections

On the evening of Thursday, November 13, Plaza Sotomayor in Valparaíso was beautifully adorned for the closing of Jeannette Jara’s campaign, which marked the last major activity before the first round of presidential elections.

This vibrant event, featuring music, culture, and political discourse, attracted thousands of attendees in the heart of the port city. It was the fourth and final rally for Jara, following three previous successful gatherings across the country: on Friday in Plaza de la Independencia in Concepción; Tuesday in Santiago from Plaza de Maipú; and Wednesday in Talca.

“I grew up believing that serving is not a burden, but a privilege. I don’t speak from above, but alongside you (…) we need to have security to combat crime and to make ends meet,” said the candidate as she began the event.

Attendees not only came to show their support for Jeannette Jara but also enjoyed performances by renowned national artists, including Álvaro Henríquez & Pettinellis, musician Juanito Ayala, the cumbia band “Tomo Como Rey,” singer Pascuala Ilabaca along with Fauna, the group “Quinta Kumbia,” and “Coros por Jara,” among other acts that filled Plaza Sotomayor with music.

“We need to go after the big fish and lift the banking secrecy. We must pursue the trail of dirty money,” Jara stated, concluding her remarks with gratitude: “I want to thank everyone who has put their heart, conviction, and will into this campaign, and let’s remember that this Sunday, we are not only electing a president, but also a parliament, with many candidates here today running for the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate. A parliament for Jara, a parliament for Chile.”

Jeannette Jara with Valparaíso Governor Rodrigo Mundaca, Valparaíso Mayor Camila Nieto, Viña del Mar Mayor Macarena Ripamonti, and Senator Ricardo Lagos Weber. Behind them, the enthusiastic crowd that turned out en masse for the presidential candidate’s campaign event.

Jeannette Jara will move forward this Sunday representing the coalition Unity for Chile, with option 2, alongside seven other candidates vying for the presidency for the 2026-2030 term. The two leading candidates will advance to the second round unless one candidate secures over 50% of the votes in this initial round on November 16.

Continue reading:

Mayors Rally to Support Jeannette Jara in Final Campaign Weekend

Jeannette Jara Critiques Kast: «If Anyone Distrusts Their People, Perhaps It’s Time for the People to Distrust Them»

El Ciudadano

Relacionados

The Citizen

Jeannette Jara's Campaign Team Plans Massive Closing Rallies in Concepción, Valparaíso, and Santiago

Hace 1 semana

Jeannette Jara's Presidential Campaign Ad Blends Emotion with Determination in First Messages

Hace 4 semanas
The Citizen

Jeannette Jara Promises Up to 20% Cut in Electricity Bills in New Campaign Briefing

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Jeannette Jara's Digital Campaign Surpasses José Antonio Kast in Followers Thanks to Viral Success

Hace 4 días
The Citizen

Jeannette Jara Unveils Video Preview of Her Televised Campaign Slot Ahead of First-Round Broadcast

Hace 4 semanas
The Citizen

Jeannette Jara Closes Campaign with 20,000 Supporters in Maipú, Advocating for National Unity

Hace 2 días
The Citizen

Jeannette Jara Promotes Unity and Territorial Commitment During Tour of Aconcagua Valley and Valparaíso

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

"I Am Not the Continuation of the Current Government": Jeannette Jara Distances Herself from the Current Administration Before Her Potential Presidency

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Jara Distances Herself From Albornoz Over ENAP Trips: "I Turned Down Many Trips as Minister"

Hace 1 mes

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano