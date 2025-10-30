Original article: Jeannette Jara comparte íntimo momento junto a grupo de influencers en su comando

Jeannette Jara Connects with Influencers in Halloween-Themed Gathering to Discuss Campaign Proposals

On the afternoon of Wednesday, October 29, center-left candidate Jeannette Jara took a break from her busy schedule to attend her first meeting with influencers , joining over ten young individuals who leverage their social media platforms to share diverse content aimed at various audiences within the dynamic digital landscape.

Among the influencers present were “Leonardo Quezada,” boasting over 215,000 followers; “Oiga Profe,” with 305,000 followers; and “Eva,” who has 151,000 followers. The event featured a Halloween theme but went beyond mere fun, focusing on the current “scary” proposals from some candidates and discussing ways to improve the Chile we all envision. This highlighted specific measures from Jara’s campaign platform, distinguishing her from competitors and increasing visibility for her on social media as she aims for La Moneda in the upcoming 2026-2030 presidential term.

“I want to thank each of you for supporting me in the digital realm, and for spreading positive messages through your accounts to maximize our reach and connect with areas that traditional campaigns might not. I understand that you all contribute from your professions and unique perspectives, but the important thing is that you are disseminating content to unify Chile and not to misinform or destroy,” the candidate expressed to the more than 15 enthusiastic young participants at the relaxed gathering.

But that’s not all, as, in addition to mingling with the influencers, a highly anticipated electoral multiverse event took place among all attendees. Jeannette Jara also engaged live with her popular digital character known as “Aunt Jeannette,” wrapping up the group activity with a memorable finale on the terrace of her campaign headquarters in the Paris and London neighborhood.