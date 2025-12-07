Jeannette Jara from Tarapacá: «We Will Build a Second Technological Border to Address Global Border Control Issues»

Original article: Jeannette Jara desde Tarapacá: «Vamos a construir una segunda frontera de carácter tecnológico, así se resuelven los problemas de control fronterizo en el mundo»

The implementation of a «second technological border» and the enhancement of inspection capacity at ports were among the key announcements made by candidate Jeannette Jara in Iquique. She emphasized that the Tarapacá region «is crucial for the country’s development.»

«That’s why we continue to traverse the region, listening and moving forward with concrete measures: strengthening borders, tackling the housing crisis, improving security and health, boosting connectivity, and revitalizing the regional economy. I want you to be able to walk safely and manage your finances well by the end of the month. With our 15 commitments for Tarapacá, we will advance to ensure the region thrives as it deserves,» Jara stated.

«Iquique is a significant area for cultural, heritage, commercial, and economic development. In my government, you will receive the support you deserve. Thus, enhancing public safety in the region, controlling port cargo, and, of course, border control will be prioritized tasks,» proposed the candidate for La Moneda.

Furthermore, Jeannette Jara announced that if elected as President, «the construction of the coastal road between Iquique and Arica will be prioritized in my government to prevent landslides on Route 5 and reduce travel time from four hours to one and a half hours. I want to state this clearly.»

Regarding border issues, the candidate indicated that in her potential government, «for all of the northern region, we will build a second technological border. This addresses the problems of border control globally, and any proposals to build walls, ditches, fences, or put physical barriers to prevent irregular migrants from entering the country make no sense in reality.»

«There is the geography we all know, which is quite extensive. It’s true that all routes converge on the Panamericana Norte, on Route 5, so we will set up a second technological border there that will provide biometric tracking of individuals,» Jara explained. She also announced the doubling of inspection capacity for cargo and port transportation.

«We are going to implement an artificial intelligence system that randomly selects containers based on criteria such as country of origin, cargo weight, supplier history, associated cases, and that may be subject to inspection, etc.,» the candidate commented.

«Imaginary Proposals»

At a press conference, accompanied by Iquique’s mayor, Mauricio Soria, and other regional authorities, Jeannette Jara criticized the level of «tremendous improvisation» that she claims José Antonio Kast has shown in recent weeks.

«I am focused on governing for those who need real solutions, not imaginary ones. I have seen proposals here to expel 300,000 migrants or later inviting them to leave on their own, after they themselves pay for the ticket, or after their employer pays for the ticket. Honestly, I see a tremendous level of improvisation,» Jara criticized Kast’s stance on this issue.

«I just want to say that to expel 300,000 people from the country on a plane carrying 100 people every day would take us almost nine years. Thus, there is a severe level of improvisation in the proposals,» insisted Jeannette Jara.

