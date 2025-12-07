Jeannette Jara Gains Momentum Ahead of Presidential Runoff

Original article: Jeannette Jara repunta en preferencias de cara a segunda vuelta

The presidential runoff elections are just around the corner, with only 8 days left until voters determine which candidate will reach La Moneda on March 11, 2026. The electoral landscape continues to surprise, as center-left candidate Jeannette Jara has shown a significant increase in voter preference according to internal polls from her campaign. This narrowing gap with her opponent, José Antonio Kast, brings a positive feeling for the final week of campaigning.

Additionally, a recent survey from the Citizen Panel at the University of Development highlighted Jara’s rise leading to the runoff, illustrating how votes from former candidates Franco Parisi, Evelyn Matthei, and Johannes Kaiser might be divided in the upcoming elections on December 14. The analysis even considers the number of null and blank votes that could be projected, taking into account those who are still undecided, which will be crucial at this stage.

The results indicate that a substantial portion of voters from the three aforementioned former candidates would prefer Jeannette Jara over the Republican Party’s candidate. This phenomenon could be attributed to Jara’s strong performance in this week’s ARCHI debate, a pivotal electoral moment before the runoff, along with her ground visits across various regions and her extensive participation in different formats such as podcasts and comedy shows.

“Jeannette Jara has established herself as the only candidate with clarity and conviction. Kast, on the other hand, has again fallen into silence and contradictions. When pressed to respond seriously, especially on migration, he shifted from ‘I don’t know’ to ‘it depends.’ A leadership that hesitates on critical issues is not leadership; it’s uncertainty for the country,” stated political scientist Danilo Herrera regarding how both candidates are positioned following their performances in official debates.

There is still one more debate between the two presidential contenders, hosted by Anatel, scheduled for Tuesday, December 9, at 9:00 PM. This will be another key format for Jara and Kast to present their proposals and capture the attention of those who remain undecided about whom to vote for on Sunday, December 14.

