Jeannette Jara Meets with Chinese Ambassador to Enhance Strategic Partnership Between Chile and China

As part of her international agenda, presidential candidate Jeannette Jara held an official meeting on Wednesday with the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, Niu Qingbao, at the Chinese diplomatic mission.

During the meeting, Jara and the diplomatic representative discussed the importance of their strategic partnership, built on mutual respect, shared benefits, and sustainable development. Jara emphasized the need to strengthen bilateral ties and foster a long-term relationship focused on added value, human capacity building, and mutual learning.

The former minister reaffirmed her commitment to deepening bilateral relations by promoting cooperation in technology, innovation, and capacity building, with the goal of improving the well-being and living conditions of people at the center of their economic and productive relationship. She also highlighted the opportunity to embark on a new phase of mutual, sustainable development rooted in social justice, based on a shared vision between Chile and China.

The presidential candidate was accompanied by Osvaldo Rosales, a member of her economic team.

On the same day, Jara also met with the Association of Foreign Media Correspondents in the country, where she shared her international vision and programmatic proposals for the nation regarding public safety, growth, and health.

In a potential government, Jara stated that «in the realm of international relations, the country will maintain and promote multilateral relations with all nations and will engage in every alliance as opportunities arise.»