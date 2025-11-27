Jeannette Jara Returns to Antofagasta with 10 Concrete Commitments for Northern Chile’s Development

Original article: Jeannette Jara vuelve a Antofagasta con 10 compromisos concretos para el desarrollo del Norte de Chile

Presidential candidate Jeannette Jara arrived in Antofagasta on Thursday, November 27, to engage with the local community alongside elected senator and current deputy Daniella Cicardini, as well as deputy Daniel Manouchehri, who joined her team as ambassadors for northern Chile.

Upon her arrival in the regional capital, Jara was greeted by dozens of supporters. She emphasized her dedication to the region’s advancement, stating, «I return to Antofagasta, in northern Chile, with ten concrete commitments for the region. These commitments have been made because I am listening attentively to you all.»

«These are tangible measures that will help each one of you continue building your future. I have spent my whole life proving that I can keep my promises, with determination and by building agreements. This is how my government will operate,» Jara asserted.

The on-ground agenda led by Jara included a meeting with the Mining Federation alongside public and private mining unions in the region, as well as the signing of a Commitment for the Region with Governor Ricardo Díaz, featuring robust proposals to enhance the lives of Antofagasta residents.

Furthermore, Jeannette Jara participated in interviews with local media and engaged with the press and citizens throughout her visit.

In Partnership with Strong Local Leaders: Cicardini and Manouchehri

Elected senator Cicardini, who achieved the highest national percentage in the recent parliamentary elections, emphasized that «candidate Jeannette Jara has traveled across Chile since day one, not just in this second round. We have seen her on the ground, listening to the regions, gathering real pains, dreams, and demands.»

«Today, in Antofagasta, she once again shows that this campaign is about the people. Together with deputy Manouchehri, we will be accompanying this effort throughout the north because this election requires strategy, clarity, and a deep commitment to the territory,» the socialist legislator added.

Regarding her new role as an ambassador for Jara’s campaign, Cicardini explained that «from Arica to Coquimbo, we will explain what is at stake, avoid setbacks with Kast, and defend rights that our candidate has already shown she can secure, such as the 40-hour work week, the minimum wage, and improvements in pensions, while the right-wing candidate has contributed nothing in Congress. This second round is a decision between going backwards or advancing with well-being, dignity, and serious leadership for Chile.»

Additionally, deputy Manouchehri praised the candidate’s outreach, stating, «The north produces the wealth that drives Chile, but it is always overlooked. That is why this tour is important: Jeannette Jara brings real solutions for daily life, more health specialists, secure borders with cutting-edge technology, jobs for women and youth, and measures to reduce the cost of living.»

«People want to live peacefully, achieve their dreams, and secure a fair future for their families. Kast offers lies and a risk to pensions, to women, and to workers’ rights. Jara offers a path of progress for the people who drive this country. It’s time for the north to finally receive the development it deserves,» the deputy reiterated.

