Original article: Tras conversar con partidos del socialismo democrático, Jeannette Jara se reúne con Partido Popular para afianzar el electorado de izquierda fuera del oficialismo

Jeannette Jara Strengthens Left-Wing Voter Base with Meeting Between Democratic Socialism and Popular Party

As the presidential campaign for the 2026-2030 term heats up, candidate Jeannette Jara met on Thursday, November 6, with representatives of the Popular Party, led by union leader Cristian Cuevas.

Also present were former mayor of Villa Alemana, Javiera Toledo, along with Felipe Parada, Vice President of Women for the party, María Jesús Aguilar, and international coordinator Juan Pablo Sanhueza.

This meeting adds to previous discussions held by Jara with various democratic socialist groups, aiming to build a strong support base in the progressive and leftist sector.

During the gathering, key programmatic points for the final week of the campaign were discussed, particularly focusing on ensuring material well-being, restoring the social pact with the working world, and advancing structural transformations that enhance the state’s ability to guarantee universal social rights.

Jara emphasized that «this political articulation is crucial for addressing the country’s challenges with a forward-looking vision, responsible governance, and a conviction for change.»

From the Popular Party’s perspective, they highlighted the significance of this dialogue to strengthen unity and ensure that the transformative project is powerfully represented at the polls.

«This meeting allows us to continue bolstering the alliance formed since Jara won the primaries and our party joined her campaign. We expressed our commitment and the contributions we can make to strengthen the labor movement, environmental and animal rights activism, and coordinate with change and transformation forces in Latin America and the Caribbean,» said Cristian Cuevas.

Jara’s campaign team has announced plans to continue expanding cooperation with various territorial, union, and social forces this week, aiming to solidify a majority that advances social justice, equity in growth, and decent work for Chile.

El Ciudadano