Jeannette Jara: «What I Hope for Most After This Election is That We Can Reconnect»

Original article: Jeannette Jara: “Al final de esta elección, lo que más espero es que podamos reencontrarnos”

Jeannette Jara: «The Country Will Require Unity»

On this election day, presidential candidate Jeannette Jara shared an interview with a television channel, stating: «Chile deserves a politics that moves beyond the noise and focuses on the simple things: solving people’s problems, supporting families, recognizing effort, and fulfilling commitments.»

“That is the path I want us to walk together,” the candidate emphasized in her message.

Jeannette Jara welcomed CHV Noticias into her mother’s house in Conchalí, where she is preparing to vote later in the day during these 2025 elections.

Watch the full interview

Candidate’s Voting Experience

Presidential candidate Jeannette Jara cast her vote at Liceo Poeta Federico García Lorca in Conchalí at around 2:00 PM, the same school where she completed her secondary education. However, the voting process unfolded with a different logistics than originally planned.

Although her arrival at the polling station was scheduled for 12:30 PM, she began her journey on foot at that same time, completing a walk of about eight blocks 45 minutes later. After what she described as a «massive» entrance, Jara waited in line for approximately 35 minutes after having breakfast with her family.

Reflecting on her experience, Jara stressed the importance of correcting the narrative of the event: “More than chaotic, it was a joyful and massive arrival, and that is something to be deeply appreciated. Fortunately, I can walk peacefully through the streets among both those who know me and those who don’t.”

In her statements, the candidate also took the opportunity to send a political message, asserting that “hatred, criticism of others, and exacerbating fear are not the way to govern the country.” Concerning the current electoral process, she emphasized that today’s voting “largely determines how our lives will be over the next four years.”