Jeannette Jara’s ‘Tía Jeannette’ Digital Campaign Wins 2025 Napolitan Victory Award, the Oscars of Political Marketing

Chile’s viral ‘Tía Jeannette’ campaign — created as a playful alter ego to support Jeannette Jara’s primary bid — has won a 2025 Napolitan Victory Award, often dubbed the Oscars of political marketing. Built by a six-person team with zero budget, the Instagram-native project has amassed more than 70,000 followers by leaning on humor, warmth, and everyday storytelling.

What began as an alternative social account created to accompany Jeannette Jara’s primary bid quickly turned into one of Chile’s most eye-catching digital phenomena. The ‘Tía Jeannette’ campaign has just received a Napolitan Victory Award 2025, a distinction widely seen as the Oscars of global political marketing.

Launched by a six-person team with no budget, the project bet on a simple formula: closeness, humor, and everyday content. In just a few months, it achieved what few political campaigns manage to do: build community and genuine empathy. Today the Instagram account tops 70,000 followers — all with zero production costs.

The creators say it started as a support account for Jeannette, using a more informal, spontaneous tone — and they never imagined it would go so far. They will receive the medal during the official ceremony in Washington, D.C., on November 8.

‘Tía Jeannette’ was conceived as a more playful and human version of the candidate: a character that blends humor with positive messages and helps reveal another side of Jara — everyday, relatable, and close to ordinary people.

Over time, Jeannette Jara herself embraced the digital alter ego: she now carries a plush version of the ‘Tía’ and recognizes the project as a different way of doing politics.

The creative team says the public strongly identifies with the character, showing that communication can be built on closeness, affection, and joy.

The award comes at a pivotal moment for Jeannette Jara’s candidacy, which is steadily rising in the polls and strengthening its bond with voters. The ‘Tía Jeannette’ digital phenomenon showcases creativity and innovation — and a strategy aligned with the campaign’s spirit: talking to people directly and transparently, with a human touch that is increasingly scarce in politics.

This international recognition cements ‘Tía Jeannette’ as one of the continent’s most successful and innovative digital campaigns. Born in Chile, the initiative demonstrates that when politics connects with real people, it can win far more than likes — it can win hearts.

This is how Chile represents itself to the world: Jeannette Jara praised Chilean creativity after 31 Minutos performed on the Tiny Desk show in the U.S.

