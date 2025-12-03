José Antonio Kast Supports Jorge Quiroz Despite Collusion and DUI Accusations

During the debate of the Association of Broadcasters of Chile (ARCHI), José Antonio Kast was questioned by Jeannette Jara about Jorge Quiroz's involvement in collusion and DUI cases. Kast expressed his complete support for Quiroz.

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: José Antonio Kast respalda Jorge Quiroz a pesar de ser acusado de colusión y conducir en estado de ebriedad

On the morning of Wednesday, December 3, a debate organized by the Association of Broadcasters of Chile took place. This was the penultimate official meeting between Kast and Jara ahead of the elections scheduled for December 14.

During this event, Jeannette Jara questioned the republican candidate about his economic advisor, Jorge Quiroz. Quiroz has been implicated in the chicken price collusion case, as he designed the model that facilitated this price fixing.

He was also involved in a pharmacy case, where he defended one of the companies accused of overcharging consumers. Additionally, Quiroz was convicted in 2015 for driving under the influence.

The center-left candidate emphasized these issues, which garnered significant attention from journalists. When asked if he would consider Quiroz for a potential ministerial position, Kast replied that the accused advisor has his «full support» despite his legal troubles.

It is worth noting that Felipe Larraín proposed Quiroz to head the Ministry of Economy, taking charge of economic state measures for the entire country.

