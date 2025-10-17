Journalist Fernando Lasalvia Expelled from Republican Party Headquarters during Electoral Show Launch

Original article: Periodista de El Ciudadano, Fernando Lasalvia, es expulsado de la sede de Republicanos

“Nobody is Safe”: Journalist from El Ciudadano Expelled from Kast’s Headquarters at His Electoral Program Launch

As the electoral season kicks off, Fernando Lasalvia, a journalist from El Ciudadano, is gearing up to launch his new program “Nobody is Safe.” The journalist expressed his excitement, stating: “We were starting this new section that I’m very happy about, which focuses on election reporting called ‘Nobody is Safe,’” signaling the beginning of a season that promises to closely follow the campaign’s dynamics.

The inaugural episode highlighted the start of the electoral broadcasting period, featuring a visit to the Republican Party headquarters. Upon arrival, the team discovered an intriguing scene: “Everything was open; we saw small cocktail tables set up everywhere.” This setup, with “tables covered in white linens, and various arrangements that seemed to be… possibly awaiting Kast himself,” indicated preparations for an event, standing in sharp contrast to the reception they ultimately received.

Things took an unexpected turn when the team initiated their work. “Gradually, as we began asking people questions, they kicked us out, saying there would be nothing happening, despite the clear evidence to the contrary.” The irony was not lost on Lasalvia, who pointed out, “The Republican Party headquarters was wide open for anyone to enter, but once we arrived, they closed the gates and expelled us.”

He added, “In fact, the press officer came to remove us, along with a couple of slender, blond guys, almost mini Kasts, who also came to escort us out.” Lasalvia summarized the experience, stating: “Starting with this situation was quite curious.”

Among the team’s frustrated plans was an unconventional idea for the candidate in his distinct style. “One of the ideas we wanted to pitch was to provide him with… a new campaign slogan, because our thought was to perhaps have a way to connect with Kast, something like that since we had a few catchy phrases ready to offer.” Despite their dismissal, Lasalvia remains optimistic, believing that the public “will at least see them in the complete report that will appear on El Ciudadano, which is the first episode of ‘Nobody is Safe’ this electoral season.”

In a moment of irony and reflection within the headquarters, the journalist noted the uniqueness of the situation. “Now that I’m inside the Republican Party offices, I think, ‘This must be the farthest El Ciudadano has ever reached within the Republican Party… Not that I say it with pride, but… I must be the farthest-reaching person from El Ciudadano in the Republican Party offices.”

This anecdote, along with footage from the report in the Las Condes neighborhood, contributes to the revealing first chapter of a season leading up to the 2025 elections.