WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has reignited the debate about the responsibility of major Western media in the war atrocities committed by the United States and its European allies over the past fifty years. He asserts that the media is "so bad we must question whether the world would be better off without them."

This week, journalist Julian Assange filed a criminal complaint in Sweden against 30 executives of the Nobel Foundation, accusing them of embezzlement and facilitating war crimes.

Specifically, Assange’s legal action aims to halt the payment of over 1 million dollars to the far-right Venezuelan leader, María Corina Machado, arguing that Alfred Nobel’s funds should not be awarded to individuals who advocate for military force and foreign invasions of sovereign nations.

Additionally, the WikiLeaks founder has reignited the debate over the role that major Western media outlets have played in the war atrocities committed primarily by the United States and its European allies over the past half-century.

Assange remarked, «Almost all wars that have started in the last 50 years were the result of lies by the media,» in a notable interview from 2011 that has resurfaced and gone viral on social media.

In the discussion, the journalist suggested that media outlets could have prevented these conflicts «if they had investigated sufficiently, if they had not simply reprinted government propaganda.»

«What does that mean? Generally, people do not like wars: they have to deceive individuals because they do not willingly go to war,» Assange stated, asserting that «if we have a good media environment, we will also have a peaceful atmosphere.»

According to Assange, the media is «so bad that we must question whether the world would be better off without them.» He also identified ignorance as society’s main enemy, arguing that only through understanding can we make informed and effective decisions.

