Kast Administration Confirms Historic Fuel Price Hike: Gasoline to Rise by $370 Per Liter and Diesel by up to $580

Original article: Gobierno de Kast confirma histórica alza de los combustibles: Bencinas subirán $370 por litro y el diésel hasta $580

On Monday, March 23, Finance Minister Jorge Quiroz confirmed the anticipated fuel price increase set to take effect this week, as part of the adjustments announced by the Kast administration to the Mepco.

Through a series of interviews with various national TV channels, Quiroz reiterated that the price of 93-octane gasoline will increase by approximately 370 pesos per liter, while diesel prices will rise by about 570 to 580 pesos per liter.

«That is the increase we are facing,» stated the Secretary of State, explaining that the measure is a response to the current international climate influenced by the ongoing conflict between the U.S.-Israel and Iran, which has caused a significant surge in crude oil prices that Chile must align with.

During the same interview, Quiroz unveiled several measures related to this issue: freezing the fares for buses in the RED system in Santiago and public transport in regions; a subsidy of 100,000 pesos per month for six months for taxis and collectives; preferential loans for acquiring electric taxis; a reduction in paraffin prices; a safety program aimed at truck drivers; and the suspension of the specific fuel tax exemption—for initially six months—for non-terrestrial transport.

Watch the minister’s interview with journalist Mónica Rincón (CNN Chile) below:

We will continue to provide updates.