Kast Administration Reverses Decision to Cut 3% from Security Ministry Budget

Original article: Gobierno de Kast retrocede y decide no aplicar recorte de 3% al Ministerio de Seguridad

On Monday, March 30, Minister of Security, Trinidad Steinert, announced that President José Antonio Kast decided to reverse the plan to implement a 3% budget cut to the Security Ministry.

«We have good news: there will be no reduction in security funding,» stated the state secretary after a meeting with the President.

Steinert emphasized, «Security funding will not be decreased; the President has opted to maintain the budget and even enhance it by injecting additional resources to meet the urgent needs of our police forces.»

When asked about the specific needs to be addressed, Steinert explained, «Our focus is on ensuring that police have more tools, such as protective gear, bulletproof vests, and technological resources. We will establish a collaborative effort with Dipres to gradually increase access to these essential tools,» the minister added.

Reactions

Following the announcement, immediate reactions poured in. Former presidential candidate Jeannette Jara (PC) remarked, «After seven days, the government acknowledges its mistake and reverses the budget cut to the Security Ministry. Furthermore, they will now inject additional resources.»

«In just over a week, there has been a complete turnaround regarding ‘the measure’ on public security as we know it,» added the former Minister of Labor.

Simón Ramírez, executive secretary of the Frente Amplio, expressed concern, stating, «Given the level of improvisation from the government, the statements made by Minister Steinert are not reassuring; they are worrying.»

He questioned, «Since the amount of the cut remains unchanged, where will this 3% allocated for security be redirected? In what area will the budget cut be more significant now?»

Similarly, Deputy Lorena Fries (FA) cautioned that «security must be taken seriously. The government of José Antonio Kast claimed it was a priority, yet announced cuts. Today, they have reconsidered following criticism and lack of support. This shows improvisation and inconsistency on a matter that does not allow for half-measures.»

Después de 7 días el gobierno reconoce su error y da pie atrás a rebaja en el ministerio de seguridad. Es más, ahora le va a inyectar recursos adicionales. Una semana y cambio completo el relato de “la medida” en seguridad pública q se conoce hasta ahora. — Jeannette Jara Román (@jeannette_jara) March 30, 2026

Con el nivel de improvización del gogbierno, las declaraciones de la ministra Steinert, no tranquilizan, preocupan. Dado que el monto del recorte no cambia, ¿a dónde se va a traspasar este 3% de seguridad? ¿En qué área el recorte será ahora más grande? Se ha dicho muchas veces:… https://t.co/mZmAezTByS — Simón Ramírez (@Simon_Ramirez) March 30, 2026

La seguridad hay que tomársela en serio. El gobierno de José Antonio Kast dijo que era prioridad. Luego anunció recortes. Hoy se arrepienten tras las críticas y la falta de apoyo. Improvisación e incoherencia en un tema que no admite medias tintas. — Lorena Fries (@lorenafriesm) March 30, 2026

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