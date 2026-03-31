Kast Administration Withdraws New Regulations for ‘Cholito Law’, Sparking Concerns Among Animal Rights Groups

According to the Animal Rights and Defense Foundation, on March 19, the Kast administration withdrew the document under order 0014/2026, signed by the new attorney from Subdere, arguing that it was "withdrawn for review, analysis, and potential re-submission later".

Kast Administration Withdraws New Regulations for ‘Cholito Law’, Sparking Concerns Among Animal Rights Groups
The Citizen

Original article: Gobierno de Kast retiró de Contraloría nuevo reglamento de la Ley Cholito: Preocupación en comunidades y agrupaciones animalistas

Kast Administration Withdraws New Regulations for ‘Cholito Law’, Sparking Concerns Among Animal Rights Groups

Concerns are rising among communities and animal rights organizations nationwide following the Kast administration’s withdrawal of the new regulations for the «Cholito Law» from the Comptroller’s office.

The news was shared by the Animal Rights and Defense Foundation, which emphasized that this regulation «aimed to update the implementation of the Cholito Law, incorporating significant enhancements for animal protection».

Among the proposed measures were mandatory microchipping for dogs and cats, along with new prohibitions on the use of choke collars for training, employing pets for hunting native wildlife, and performing cosmetic mutilations such as ear or tail docking.

«Additionally, the proposal was developed following a public consultation process and civic participation,» representatives from the Foundation stated, warning that its withdrawal «jeopardizes essential advancements in improving the protection of companion animals in Chile».

«We urge for this regulation to be presented again, respecting the participatory process that has already taken place,» the Animal Rights and Defense Foundation added.

According to the professionals, on March 19, the Kast administration withdrew the document under order 0014/2026, signed by the new attorney from Subdere, citing the need to «withdraw it for review, analysis, and potential re-submission later».

We will continue to provide updates.

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