Kast Avoids Debates: Candidate Withdraws from Multiple Forums Amid Election Tension

Original article: No se atreve a debatir: Kast desaparece de los debates que son suspendidos uno a uno

Various channels have opened their platforms for candidates to address the electorate they aim to govern for the next four years, yet Kast has opted out.

Initially, he appeared motivated to join several panels, but as the second round approached, he shifted his strategy to pointing fingers from the sidelines, choosing not to confront his opponents directly.

The first missed opportunity was the Megavisión debate scheduled for last Sunday night with Jeannette Jara. Anticipation was high as it marked their first head-to-head since the first round.

While the center-left candidate confirmed her attendance, the Republican candidate did not confirm his participation. In reference to his absence, he stated, «The discussion today regarding the candidates is whether one will attend a debate; that is the level. So, I say, if people already know us…»

However, this is not the only platform from which he has withdrawn to compare ideas. The Mosciatti interview is one of the highly anticipated segments for viewers during a presidential campaign. Candidates like Parisi, Ominami, Matthei, Artés, Mayne-Nicholls, Kaiser, and Jeannette Jara have participated in this interview, available on YouTube for public viewing. Kast also chose to skip this platform, with the journalist’s sharp style potentially putting the candidate on the spot, which he justifies by claiming to be «traveling around» Chile.

Adding to this list is the news from Monday: the program «Las dos caras de La Moneda,» presented by Don Francisco, will be canceled due to Kast’s new absence.

This absence not only prevents the airing of the program but also signifies a lack of respect for Don Francisco and the end of this segment just before Teletón, an event that traditionally seeks unity among opposition candidates.

A phrase encapsulating José Antonio Kast’s strategy was his comment when dismissing participation in other debates beyond ANATEL and ARCHI (which have become almost obligatory at this point): «There may be questions… But there are no answers.»

There are no answers for Jeannette Jara, for journalists, and more critically, for the very voters considering him. Previously, his campaign slogan was «Dare with Kast.» Today, he has replaced daring with laziness and caution in entering debates where he has historically come out behind.

For the public, there may be inquiries in a Kast government, but as he has repeatedly pointed out, there will be no answers.

