Kast Reopens Door to Impunity: Considers Pardoning Officers Convicted for Social Unrest

Original article: Kast reabre la puerta a la impunidad: estudia indultar a uniformados condenados por la revuelta social

With José Antonio Kast taking office as President, the threat of impunity resurfaces. The Republican leader confirmed that his administration is in the process of evaluating potential presidential pardons for state agents—specifically police and military personnel—convicted of crimes during the social unrest of 2019.

In an interview with Teletrece, Kast stated he is reviewing judicial records of uniformed officers currently serving sentences. He justified this measure by referencing the climate of violence that, in his view, overshadowed those days of protest.

«They Fulfilled Their Duty»: Kast’s Justifications

In his statements, Kast not only confirmed the assessment of potential pardons but also provided a clear indication of how his government intends to approach this issue. According to the President, there’s a distinction between those who acted under the State’s mandate during a public order crisis and the violence that erupted in the streets.

“We are currently assessing this. I would say that Chile experienced a moment of extreme violence that resulted in some individuals being compensated for physical damages while others are imprisoned for fulfilling their duty, mandated by the State,” he asserted during the televised interview.

While he noted that decisions made by the judiciary must be respected, he emphasized that the tool of pardon exists to rectify situations that, from the Executive’s perspective, are deemed unjust or disproportionate.

In this regard, the Republican was emphatic about his intention to exercise his constitutional powers, regardless of judicial outcomes. “The power to grant pardons is a faculty that the President of the Republic retains to this day, and I intend to utilize it,” he stated.

Case-by-Case Review and «Starting with Forgiveness»

The President noted that the Executive is analyzing each case individually before making any decisions.

“We are studying each case and will move in that direction to restore peace through dialogue,” he indicated in remarks recorded by El Mostrador.

Kast believes the debate should also be viewed from a historical perspective, considering similar processes in other countries. Thus, he proposed that his administration aims to “start with forgiveness,” specifically regarding police and military personnel convicted of crimes related to the social outbreak.

“We are studying each case and will progress in that direction to reclaim peace through dialogue. I understand that for someone who feels like a victim in such a situation, overcoming it can be difficult. But let’s look at what has happened in other countries, examine our history, and begin with forgiveness,” he declared.