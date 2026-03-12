Kast Takes Office Amid Widespread Protests Across Santiago and Regions

Demonstrations in the capital and cities like Valparaíso, Concepción, and Temuco accompanied the presidential transition day, marking the start of a government characterized by police deployment and public dissent.

Autor: The Citizen
The inauguration of the new government was marred by social mobilizations across various locations in the country. Demonstrations, gatherings, and student protests marked the political debut of the new president, highlighting that his arrival at La Moneda sparked significant public response.

In Santiago, groups of protesters gathered in several parts of the capital, including the Alameda area and near La Moneda. Student protests also erupted in Ñuñoa, outside the Augusto D’Halmar High School, where a presidential event was taking place. The power transition in the capital was perceived not just as an institutional ceremony but also as a political and social conflict.

In Valparaíso, the city that hosted the official ceremony at the National Congress, social organizations held protests in the center, coinciding with a significant police presence. Thus, while the presidential transition formalized within the legislative building, dissent against the new political cycle was also evident on the streets.

Protests Following Kast’s Transition in Santiago and Beyond

The Protests Following Kast’s Transition were not confined to the Metropolitan Region. In Concepción, an antifascist march attracted about 80 participants in the city center, resulting in at least four arrests after clashes with civil order personnel. According to local reports, the mobilization took to the main streets, causing traffic disruptions at the intersection of Colo Colo with O’Higgins.

In Temuco, capital of La Araucanía, a protest also took place in the city center, involving police intervention and detentions. Thus, the protests demonstrated a broader territorial reach, indicating that the rejection of the new government was not limited to Santiago.

A Government Launch Accompanied by Active Public Engagement

Protests unfolded alongside the formation of the new cabinet and the institutional display of the transition. In various cities, the police presence formed part of the scene of a day blending republican ceremony with expressions of social discontent.

Regardless of the specific scale of each protest, what transpired on the first day of the new government sends an early political signal: the public has already begun to react. From the capital to the regions, the commencement of the presidency was marked by visible tension between institutional staging and the initial expressions of rejection against the political project that has now arrived at La Moneda.

