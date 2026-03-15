Kast’s Administration Faces Backlash Over Tax Cuts for Corporations and University Tuition Restrictions

Original article: “Te mintieron en la cara”: Recuerdan los momentos de campaña de Kast que aseguraba que no se tocaría la gratuidad universitaria

Controversy Erupts Over Kast’s Initial Announcements: Tax Cuts for Big Corporations and Limitations on University Tuition Waivers Ignite Wave of Criticism

Just days before taking office, José Antonio Kast’s administration has unveiled a plan to cut taxes for large corporations, while imposing restrictions on university tuition waivers for students under 30 and making changes to the State Guaranteed Credit (CAE). The public response on social media has been swift, recalling the campaign promises made by the government spokesperson, Mara Sedini, and by Kast himself.

In a recently announced economic and educational measure package, President Kast’s government outlined several decisions that have sparked intense public debate. Among the most notable announcements is a tax reduction aimed exclusively at large corporations, explicitly excluding small and medium-sized enterprises from this benefit. Additionally, the intention was announced to limit university tuition waivers to students under 30, while halting their extension to new income brackets. The plan also includes modifications to the charging system for the State Guaranteed Credit (CAE).

These initial signals from the Executive have triggered a rapid reaction across the political spectrum and on social media, where various actors have compared the new measures to commitments made during the electoral campaign.

User Hernán SR summed up the sentiment of a segment of the populace: “🚨A RECORD! In just 5 days, Kast has destroyed all his campaign promises.”

🚨TODO UN RÉCORD En 5 días Kast destruyó todas sus promesas de campaña. pic.twitter.com/VKIi0Uxzv1 — H (@hernan_sr) March 15, 2026

One of the most viral episodes was the reminder from Piensa Prensa, which shared a campaign video featuring the current government spokesperson, Mara Sedini. The post, accompanied by a strong message, states: “They lied to your face!! They said they wouldn’t touch university tuition waivers. Today, the government of José Kast has created incentives for large corporations (leaving SMEs without benefits) and is cutting resources for the education of thousands of low-income families.”

https://twitter.com/PiensaPrensa/status/2032987821674315807

Another message from the same account listed what it termed “Kast’s emergency,” detailing a review of the first 48 hours of governance: the release of certain inmates, the elimination of university tuition waivers, tax cuts for the “super-rich,” and the cessation of construction payments in the Upper Neighborhood, which, according to the post, would impact the revenues of the poorest municipalities.

La emergencia de Kast: En solo 48 horas desde su entrada en el gobierno, así vamos – Liberar a delincuentes, crimínales y genocidas – Eliminar gratuidad en educación superior – Bajar impuestos a los súper ricos… – Elimina pago de construcciones a propietarios del Barrio… pic.twitter.com/K1vqplZ6D2 — PIENSAPRENSA 360 mil Seguidores (@PiensaPrensa) March 15, 2026

Discontent has also been expressed from the parliamentary realm. Deputy Emilia Schneider published a message directly addressing the president, accusing him of going back on his word:

“We caught you, President @joseantoniokast. You said you would not cut tuition waivers or any other social benefit, and now you want to restrict them. Another lie, like the ‘emergency government’. You say one thing and do another.”