Kast’s Cabinet Appointments Spark Controversy: Notable Figures Include Jouannet, Silva, Codina, Chomalí, and Farías

Kast’s Key Appointments as President-elect

President-elect José Antonio Kast revealed his first appointments of undersecretaries and presidential delegates on Saturday during a ceremony at the Radisson Hotel in Las Condes.

According to a report by El Mostrador, several of the appointed figures are «familiar faces» to the public. The most prominent is Germán Codina, former mayor of Puente Alto and the new delegate for the Metropolitan Region, who stated: «People come before political differences; people come before parties.»

The report elaborates that many delegates have extensive backgrounds in public service. In regional appointments, Cristián Sayes (Arica and Parinacota), former Seremi of Economy; Adriana Tapia (Tarapacá), former Seremi of Health; and Sofía Cid (Atacama), former deputy, are named. A crucial role goes to former prosecutor Francisco Ljubetic, who will serve as the presidential delegate for La Araucanía. El Mostrador also mentions former intendants, regional councilors, and seremis completing the list of territorial authorities.

Among the undersecretaries, El Mostrador highlights individuals such as Rafael Araos, known for his role during the pandemic in Epidemiology; deputy Andrés Jouannet in Public Security; and Vice Admiral Rodrigo Álvarez in Defense. Several figures from Piñera’s second term are making a return, including architect Emilio de la Cerda to Culture and Andrés Otero to Sports. In Education, Daniel Rodríguez, former executive director of the NGO Acción Educar, will take charge.

Is It a Restoration of Old Politics?

Communicator and analyst Roberto Merken offers a critical reading of the appointments. In various posts, he states that this is “the restoration of old politics by José Antonio Kast”.

🔴 The restoration of old politics by José Antonio Kast ​The signals in the cabinet and the delegates announced are not coincidental; they present a troubling pattern far from the promised modernity. ​The team includes figures linked to controversial municipal administrations… pic.twitter.com/FNTxY0zQpa — Ciudadano Roberto Kiltro (@RobertoMerken) February 8, 2026

Merken identifies a pattern that integrates “figures linked to questioned municipal administrations”, such as Ericka Farías (Magallanes), associated with Cathy Barriga‘s administration in Maipú. He reveals that she filed a lawsuit against an official who alerted irregularities in Maipú, which ultimately did not proceed.

🔴 The new presidential delegate of Magallanes previously worked with Cathy Barriga at the Municipality of Maipú. 🔴 During that time, the lawyer filed a lawsuit against Roberto Garrido, the official responsible for the report that in 2019 warned about irregularities in the… pic.twitter.com/vwwIAUnb1Q — Ciudadano Roberto Kiltro (@RobertoMerken) February 7, 2026

He also questions Germán Codina himself, accusing the design of integrating “fundamentalism, unregulated markets, and suspect networks”.

Merken delves into specific cases, repeating the accusation from mayor Matías Toledo that Codina left a “deficit of nearly $4.4 billion” in Puente Alto, linking to news about a settlement to a collaborator.

🔴 Germán Codina, future presidential delegate for the Metropolitan Region of José Antonio Kast’s government, was accused by current Puente Alto mayor Matías Toledo of leaving a «heritage crisis» in the municipal corporation. 🔴 According to a report presented by… pic.twitter.com/3D2VQGlVwo — Ciudadano Roberto Kiltro (@RobertoMerken) February 7, 2026

TWO WEEKS BEFORE THE 2024 ELECTION, CODINA’S ADMINISTRATION AUTHORIZED THE AMOUNT The court retains compensation of $18 million to a close collaborator of Codina who sued Puente Alto for moral damagehttps://t.co/6Pddl8ml8y — Ciudadano Roberto Kiltro (@RobertoMerken) February 7, 2026

Merken cites reports from Radio Biobío to question the future health minister, May Chomali, who allegedly signed contracts for direct dealings with MINSAL, which could pose an “obvious conflict of interest”.

🔴 Attention regarding the Ministry of Health: a critical issue arises with the arrival of the new minister@biobio revealed that May Chomali, future health minister, previously signed contracts with MINSAL through CENS, many of which were awarded by direct deals, which is… — Ciudadano Roberto Kiltro (@RobertoMerken) February 7, 2026

In education, he warns that undersecretary Daniel Rodríguez, from Acción Educar, “has been an explicit opponent of free university education”, questioning whether this indicates a rollback to the “model imposed during the years of Pinochet”. He also raises the question: Is free university education and consequently access to higher education for economically disadvantaged people at risk?

🎓 Is free university education and hence access for low-income individuals to higher education at risk? The arrival of Daniel Rodríguez as undersecretary of Education raises an inevitable question. Rodríguez has been an explicit opponent of the… pic.twitter.com/8yZ11BOBNv — Ciudadano Roberto Kiltro (@RobertoMerken) February 7, 2026

The analyst focuses his criticism on Luis Silva, the new undersecretary of Justice, recalling that in the Constitutional Council he sought to “shield the ISAPRES” against Supreme Court rulings requiring insurers to refund money to users.

Are health guarantees threatened with the new undersecretary? Luis Silva, the new undersecretary of Justice, had already shown his position regarding one of the biggest abuses of the private health system: the ISAPRES. 🔴 When the Supreme Court ordered insurers to refund the… pic.twitter.com/ICBeMYpUwT — Ciudadano Roberto Kiltro (@RobertoMerken) February 7, 2026

Finally, regarding security, he mentions doubts surrounding Andrés Jouannet, citing investigations by CIPER into his business links with a controversial Chinese entrepreneur.