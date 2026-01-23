Original article: Gabinete de Kast generó más de 16 mil menciones en redes sociales: la mayoría fueron negativas

Kast’s Cabinet Generates Over 16,000 Social Media Mentions, Mostly Negative

A study by the digital marketing agency Rompecabeza analyzed 16,377 user mentions on social media within 48 hours following the announcement of the cabinet of elected president José Kast (January 20-21, 2026), revealing a predominantly negative sentiment towards the individuals introduced.

The overall analysis showed 41% of mentions were negative, followed by neutral mentions at 30.5%, and positive mentions at only 21.7%.

«This represents a ratio of almost 2 negative mentions for every positive one, reflecting the tense climate characterizing political discourse in Chile amidst the government transition,» the agency pointed out.

Moreover, it was noted that the majority of mentions were focused largely on the scrutiny of the ministers and their appointments (67.2%), far exceeding other topics such as parties and coalitions (4.7%) or the context of wildfires that coincided with the announcement (3.6%).

«The digital conversation around the cabinet reveals a vigilant and critical citizenry. The most mentioned ministers are not necessarily from traditionally prominent portfolios, but those who create ideological friction. In this context, managing digital reputation will be crucial for the new government from day one,” said Ariel Jeria, General Manager of Rompecabeza.

The Names Generating Significant ‘Friction’

The agency detailed that Ximena Rincón, the new Minister of Energy, recorded the most adverse sentiment in the entire cabinet: 64.9% negative, 24.6% neutral, and only 10.5% positive.

Meanwhile, Judith Marín, announced as the new Minister of Women and Gender Equity, appeared with mentions reflecting 50.3% negative sentiment, 30.2% neutral, and just 19.5% positive.

Lastly, Francisco Undurraga, who will head the Ministry of Cultures, also faced a challenging reception with 68.8% negative mentions, albeit with a lower volume of mentions or digital conversation than the previously mentioned ministers.

In contrast, some appointments received more favorable perceptions. Jaime Campos (Agriculture) displayed the most balanced profile among the most mentioned ministers: 43.5% neutral, 30.4% positive, and 26.1% negative.

On the other hand, Trinidad Steinert (Security) garnered the most positive reception among the cabinet’s visible figures: 50% neutral, 30% positive, and only 20% negative.

Finally, Mara Sedini (Spokesperson), despite attracting 48.8% negative sentiment, achieved 22% of positive mentions, reflecting the polarization inherent in her role as spokesperson for the far-right candidate’s campaign.

