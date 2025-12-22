Kast’s Right-Wing Tour Continues: Meeting Noboa After Milei, with Jerí on the Horizon

Original article: Kast encadena su tour derechista: tras Milei, se reúne con Noboa y luego asoma Jerí

As he solidifies his path to La Moneda ahead of the March 2026 elections, José Antonio Kast is ramping up his outreach beyond Chile, signaling a clear political strategy: strengthening ties with right-wing and far-right governments across the region. Following a meeting with Javier Milei in Argentina, he is scheduled to meet with Daniel Noboa in Ecuador on Monday, December 22, and has announced plans for a visit to Peru to connect with interim President José Jerí, in a regional tour aimed at hardline agendas and border control.

Kast Following the Meeting with Milei

Kast’s trip to Buenos Aires was far from a mere formality. Argentine President Javier Milei received him at the Casa Rosada for an over hour-long meeting that reportedly unfolded in a climate of enthusiasm and celebration. In this context, the «libertarian» made a politically charged remark: the Republican «will copy» the controversial neoliberal model being implemented in Chile, which he described as a catalyst for serious social and economic crises.

Following the meeting, the Argentine government indicated that the discussion focused on developing a common roadmap “in terms of regional and border security, and combating transnational organized crime,” looking ahead to March 2026 when Kast would take office.

The message is clear: while the public discourse in Chile demands certainty and transparency regarding internal priorities, Kast aims to forge external alignments with a story of «security» as his calling card, even as this same strategy—according to analysis—comes with social costs.

Meeting with Noboa

On Monday, December 22, Kast is set to meet with Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa. According to reports from La Tercera, their meeting will focus on the humanitarian corridor Kast seeks to establish following Peru’s tightening of border controls, as well as the shared commitment to combat organized crime in Ecuador.

As reported, the president-elect will be accompanied by his advisor Cristián Valenzuela, a senator allied with the northern region, and possibly the governor of Arica, Diego Paco. This delegation signals the territorial and border emphasis of the agenda Kast is looking to cement even before he assumes office.

Jerí on the Agenda

Meanwhile, on Sunday, December 21, the Peruvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Kast will arrive in January to visit interim President José Jerí at the Government Palace as part of his regional tour. The exact date of the meeting was not specified, but this political signal continues the pattern: Milei has already been met, Noboa is the next stop, and Jerí is on the list as a new destination.

#NoticiasTorreTagle | As part of his tour through the region, the elected president of Chile, José Antonio Kast, has announced that he will arrive in Peru in January and visit President @josejeriore at the Government Palace. — Cancillería Perú🇵🇪 (@CancilleriaPeru) December 21, 2025

Kast has stated that these trips aim to gather experiences for adaptation to the Chilean reality. The inevitable question arises: which “experiences” are prioritized when the path is consistently traced around hard-right governments and agendas?