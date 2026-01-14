Kast’s Spokesperson Claims Peru’s Rejection of Humanitarian Corridor Is Not a Setback

Original article: Vocera de Kast asegura que negativa de Perú a sumarse a «corredor humanitario» no es «ningún fracaso»

Mara Sedini, spokesperson for the office of elected President José Antonio Kast, stated that there is «no setback» following Peru’s refusal to join the «humanitarian corridor» announced by the far-right leader in Chile as one of his proposed solutions to the ongoing migration crisis in the region.

Initially, Sedini addressed the numerous criticisms that arose from the political sphere due to the apparent failure of the idea that Kast repeatedly emphasized during his campaign: «It seems that some celebrate the fact that conversations do not reach a conclusion in the early stages; we find that unfortunate,» she remarked.

She further argued, «The humanitarian corridor is one of the proposals we present to various countries. There is still much to discuss, and we are confident that we will reach a consensus with the vast majority of them.”

“There is no failure,” Sedini affirmed to the national press.

La Oficina del Presidente electo defendió la política migratoria de José Antonio Kast luego de que Perú descartara el corredor humanitario. Su vocera, Mara Sedini, afirmó que las conversaciones con otros países continúan y rechazó las críticas de la oposición que calificaron la… pic.twitter.com/CLYGrKCW2i — AgenciaUno (@agenciaunochile) January 13, 2026

This week, as reported by El Ciudadano, the President of Peru, José Jerí, stated in an interview with CNN en Español that the idea of a «humanitarian corridor» proposed by Chile’s elected leader had been entirely dismissed by his country.

«I cannot allow for greater vulnerability of irregular migrants in our country. On the contrary,» Jerí said, emphasizing that Peru is not in a position to permit and control the entry of hundreds of thousands of people from Chile, as Kast had proposed.

