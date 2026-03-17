La Cisterna Mayor Reminds Us, «Palestine Will Live in Our Hearts, Flag or No Flag» After Ban on Palestinian Flag Raising

Original article: «Palestina seguirá en nuestros corazones, con o sin bandera»: Alcalde de La Cisterna tras prohibición de Contraloría a izamiento de pabellón palestino en el municipio

Today, a ruling from the General Comptroller of the Republic emerged, targeting the municipalities of Puente Alto and La Cisterna in the Metropolitan Region, prohibiting them from raising the Palestinian flag in their respective premises.

According to a report from Radio Biobío, the oversight agency responded through a letter issued by the Division of Regional Governments and Municipalities, after two individuals, who requested anonymity, asked for a review of the Palestinian flag displays recorded at the front of the consular buildings in both municipalities.

For the Comptroller’s office, such actions «do not relate» to compliance with any institutional purpose, cautioning that they must take «necessary measures» to prevent similar situations, as they constitute an inappropriate use of municipal facilities for «acts unrelated to the core functions of the municipalities, such as raising a foreign flag.»

Following the notification, La Cisterna’s mayor, Joel Olmos, stated that «Palestine will continue to dwell in our hearts, with or without a flag.»

«The genocide that the Palestinian people continue to suffer cannot leave any human being indifferent. In a show of solidarity, the La Cisterna City Council approved the raising of the Palestinian flag at the consular building on June 24, 2025,» explained the local chief in a post on his social media accounts.

Mayor Olmos further noted, «Our community is home to many from the Chilean colony of that country. They are just as much neighbors as anyone else. The Palestinian Sports Club is based at the Municipal Stadium of La Cisterna and maintains a close collaborative relationship with the local community.»

«Raising the Palestinian flag for just one day, therefore, was a minimal gesture of humanity to remind us that barbarism hurts, that thousands of dreams of boys and girls continue to be cut short by bombings, and that the promotion of the value of peace should be universal, both in the public and private spheres,» emphasized the mayor of La Cisterna.

El genocidio que continúa padeciendo el pueblo palestino no puede dejar indiferente a ningún ser humano.

En una muestra de solidaridad, el Concejo Municipal de La Cisterna aprobó el izamiento del pabellón de Palestina en el edificio consistorial, el 24 de junio de 2025.

Nuestra… https://t.co/qWm6wPmFss — Joel Olmos Espinoza (@joelcisternino) March 17, 2026

The Citizen