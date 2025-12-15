Original article: La Nueva Imperial cierra su exitosa gira con histórico «unplugged» el 21 de diciembre en Teatro ICTUS con formato íntimo

La Nueva Imperial Concludes Successful Tour with Historic Unplugged Session at ICTUS Theater on December 21

Gathered around a brazier, sharing mate, and embracing the intimacy of music, the essential Chilean urban folk band «La Nueva Imperial,» known for their skillful blend of jazz huachaca (jazz rooted in Chilean folklore), foxtrot, and boleros, wraps up a year of international success by presenting songs that are typically less performed, showcasing their most personal discography.

This performance marks the band’s final show of 2025, taking place on Sunday, December 21, at 7 PM in the historic Sala La Comedia of Teatro ICTUS.

«To celebrate 70 years of uninterrupted history at Teatro ICTUS, we are pleased to welcome the band from Quinta Normal, which is also celebrating its 12th anniversary this year. While honoring tradition, La Nueva Imperial explores its original compositions and features a wide array of instruments on stage, including guitars, violin, cajón, bongos, double bass, and sweet vocal melodies that enhance the Latin American tunes,» stated officials from the iconic national venue.

The quartet of La Nueva Imperial consists of Sebastián Vásquez, Marco Vásquez, Diego Galdames, and Camilo Morales. They return to Santiago after a tour in Mexico, which included performances in Mexico City, Puebla, Xoxocotla, Teotihuacán, and Texcoco, sharing their musical vision inspired by the works of Roberto Parra, Víctor Jara, and Violeta Parra.

Band leader Sebastián Vazquez expressed, «It is a great honor for us to be part of the 70th anniversary of Teatro ICTUS and to perform music in such a beautiful venue with such a rich cultural history in Chile.»

Thus, the ICTUS show, part of the «Íntimos ICTUS» series, promises a unique and personal experience, with musicians performing in a completely unplugged format, gathered around a brazier, interpreting the best of their latest album «Deshojado el Lirio» along with songs from their more intimate catalog.

The evening will feature a special appearance by musician Cuti Aste on accordion, alongside Chilean actor Juan Carlos Maldonado.

The band has released four studio albums and has received significant recognition throughout their career. Notably, they served as the supporting band for the acclaimed production “La Pérgola de las Flores,” directed by renowned actor Héctor Noguera. They have also collaborated with notable figures such as Aldo “El Macha” Asenjo and Pancho Sazo (Congreso) and have been awarded honors like the “2019 Revelation Award” and “Best Traditional Popular Album,” solidifying their work as cultural heritage for the country.

Event Details

Sunday, December 21 – 7:00 PM

Teatro ICTUS, Merced 349 (Santiago)

Ticket Prices:

– 10,000 general

– 6,000 students and seniors

Available at Ticketplus

El Ciudadano