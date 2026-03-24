Launch of the First Latin American and Caribbean Survey on Cultural Cannabis Diversity

The survey emerges in a context where drug policies have primarily addressed this relationship from legal or health perspectives, sidelining its cultural, social, and territorial dimensions.

Launch of the First Latin American and Caribbean Survey on Cultural Cannabis Diversity
The Citizen

Original article: Lanzan Primera Encuesta Latinoamericana y Caribeña sobre Diversidad Cultural Cannábica

The Latin American and Caribbean Network of Cannabis Cultures is excited to announce the launch of the First Latin American and Caribbean Survey on Cultural Cannabis Diversity. This initiative aims to document and spotlight the diverse ways individuals and communities in the region engage culturally with the cannabis plant.

The survey comes at a time when drug policies have primarily focused on legal or health-related aspects, often sidelining the cultural, social, and territorial dimensions of cannabis use.

As a result, this tool seeks to gather experiences, practices, knowledge, and meanings associated with cannabis, contributing to a broader understanding of this reality in Latin America and the Caribbean from a cultural rights perspective.

The launch event will take place on Wednesday, March 25, online, accessible through the following link: https://meet.google.com/biq-dzrb-yh.

Event timings are as follows: 8:00 PM for Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil; 7:00 PM for Venezuela, Bolivia, Paraguay, Dominican Republic; 6:00 PM for Colombia, Peru, and Ecuador; and 5:00 PM for Mexico City, Central America, and Costa Rica.

During the event, the objectives of the survey, its approach, and the projections of this regional initiative will be presented, aiming to promote the recognition of cultural cannabis diversity as intangible cultural heritage and to support processes of reparation for individuals and communities affected by drug policies.

The Latin American and Caribbean Network of Cannabis Cultures is an open, horizontal, and participatory space made up of individuals and organizations from various countries in the region, all culturally connected to the cannabis plant.

The Citizen

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