Original article: «Es urgente cerrar filas para impedir un retroceso histórico»: Partidos y organizaciones de izquierda anticapitalista anuncian respaldo a Jeannette Jara

Leftist and Anti-Capitalist Groups Urgently Rally Support for Jeannette Jara Ahead of Presidential Runoff

With only days remaining before the presidential runoff, a coalition of leftist and anti-capitalist parties and organizations has publicly declared their support for Jeannette Jara. They emphasized the critical need to unite against what they describe as a potential historic regression in the current political climate.

Signatories of the declaration include the Equality Party, Humanist Party, Chile Solidarity Party, Popular Party, Christian Left, Libertarian Left, Green Citizen Movement, EcoSocialist Collective, Indigenous Association Ckausatur Ckaari En Kunza – Living in a New Green, the Regional Federation of Ñuble Inhabitants, the Coquimbo Somos group, the Popular Ecologist Left – Coquimbo Region, and Bases Force, alongside various individuals such as council members and social leaders.

«We have been deeply critical of the current government and we continue to be. We believe that many deep transformational measures are still needed for Chile, steering the country towards significant change,» the statement begins.

The coalition expressed a collective understanding of the rightful discontent and anger felt by millions of Chileans who daily endure impoverishment, debt, humiliation, exploitation by the powerful, and government failures that do not meet citizens’ expectations. «Labor exploitation, insecurity in the streets, environmental plunder, and abuse against women remain part of our daily reality. However, conditions could worsen significantly if the far-right and reactionary forces come to power,» they warned.

They further remarked, «We live in a political moment where the advances achieved through decades of popular struggle are at risk.»

«The program of José Antonio Kast is regressive, authoritarian, and contrary to the social progress achieved by the Chilean people. A potential victory for the far-right would strengthen narratives and proposals that threaten fundamental rights, civil liberties, and historical gains of social movements, opening a period of brutal repression against social and popular struggles. It is urgent that consistent popular and leftist organizations rally to support and campaign for Jeannette Jara in this runoff,» the statement added.

Building Antifascist Unity

The signatories ultimately called on «workers, social movements, feminist organizations, student groups, unions, and environmental activists to build a broad antifascist unity capable of defending the rights won by the people and continuing the fight for a more democratic, equal, and sustainable Chile.»

«Beyond our differences, it is urgent today to unite to prevent a historic regression. We reaffirm our commitment to an anti-capitalist, feminist, plurinational, ecologist, and deeply democratic alternative. In this context, we believe that voting for and campaigning for Jeannette Jara’s candidacy represents the most effective means to halt the advance of the far-right and to keep fighting for a country project based on social justice, equality, and the dignity of peoples,» they concluded.

