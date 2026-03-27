Legal Deadline Expired: Parliamentary Officials and Workers Report Unpaid Severance Packages

Afutraparch representatives emphasized, "We demand that the Chamber of Deputies provide assurances regarding this matter, and that the Ministry of Finance release the funds that are due to us as workers, as a situation of illegality has already occurred that has not been properly addressed."

Legal Deadline Expired: Parliamentary Officials and Workers Report Unpaid Severance Packages
The Citizen

Original article: Plazo legal ya venció: Funcionarios y trabajadores parlamentarios denuncian que aún no les pagan sus finiquitos

The Association of Parliamentary Officials and Workers of Chile (Afutraparch) has raised alarming concerns regarding the non-payment of their severance packages, despite the legal deadline for these payments having already passed.

In a public statement, the officials noted that «our contracts ended on March 10, 2026, and we have been waiting for our severance payments, which should be settled within a maximum period of 10 business days. As of today, March 27, the vast majority of these payments have not been made.»

«Many families rely on this income, especially given the usual expenses of March, which in many cases have had to be postponed, leading to significant consequences,» the statement added.

In this context, Afutraparch’s leadership reported that «various payment dates have been provided to us, all of which have systematically been missed, increasing uncertainty, particularly since many of these severance payments belong to workers who are not continuing their roles in this new parliamentary session.»

«We demand that the Chamber of Deputies provide assurances regarding this matter, and that the Ministry of Finance release the funds that are due to us as workers, as a situation of illegality has already occurred that has not been properly addressed,» they warned from Afutraparch.

Furthermore, they urgently requested a meeting with the Ministry of Finance and the Budget Office (Dipres) «to be informed about what is happening with the funds, why the necessary transfers to the Chamber of Deputies for our severance payments have not been made, and if there is any political reason explaining this delay.»

Read the full statement below:

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