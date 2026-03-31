Local Resident Confronts Minister Poduje: «It’s Not Like the Days of Pinochet» Amid Controversy Over Government Criticism

Original article: “No es como en tiempos de Pinocho”: vecino de Coronel enfrenta a Poduje tras mandarlo a irse del país

The situation escalated quickly during an official visit in Coronel, where Housing Minister Iván Poduje ended up telling a resident that if he didn’t like the government, he should «move out of the country.»

The immediate response was historically loaded: “It’s not like the days of Pinochet,” the resident replied.

This moment was captured and went viral almost instantly:

The arrogance and overconfidence of Iván Poduje degrade the office he holds. He insults a resident, this time in Coronel: "if you don’t like it, you should move out of the country." He lacks the soft skills to deal with the people, showing he is incompetent and fails to provide solutions. pic.twitter.com/yZCjGjSs2t — Tarquino Paspala (@TarquinoPaspala) March 30, 2026

Poduje vs. Resident in Coronel: From Complaint to Confrontation

The confrontation began with a direct question. The resident challenged the government’s claims about a lack of resources: “You can’t say there’s no money if there’s no audit.”

This remark was not accidental. The government has consistently pushed the narrative of fiscal austerity, even suggesting the idea of a «bankrupt state,» a message that was later retracted from social media.

The minister responded that the audit was ongoing, but the resident pressed on: “Sure, when the audit is done, then tell us you ran out of money.”

At this point, the tone shifted. Poduje called him «rude.» The resident instantly retorted: “I also have an education; I hold two degrees.”

“Move Out of the Country”: The Phrase That Ignited the Conflict

The breaking point came just moments later.

“If you don’t like it, you should move out of the country, because that’s how democracy works, my friend,” declared the minister.

The resident stood firm: “It’s not like during the days of Pinochet, when people who didn’t like it left. I’m Chilean, and I’m staying here until I die […] You come here treating people however you want; I don’t care about you, dude.”

The exchange continued to escalate. While the minister insisted he was disrespected, the resident directly defended himself: “I’m in a democracy; I can express myself.”

Sacrifice Zone, Thermoelectrics, and Mistrust

This incident is not merely an isolated clash.

Coronel, located in the Bío Bío Region, is considered a sacrifice zone, suffering from decades of industrial activity, primarily from coal-fired thermoelectric plants that have adversely affected the health and quality of life of its residents.

In this context, the resident also pointed to recent government decisions: “You have disrespected the entire community. Now, with the new measure you’ve enacted, the thermoelectric plant will start operating again…”

This criticism relates to a key decision: in early March 2026, the government of José Kast repealed more than 40 environmental decrees from the previous administration, including emission standards for thermoelectric plants, reducing further restrictions.

Accumulated Discontent

The episode revealed something deeper than just a momentary discussion.

In areas like Coronel, where pollution, political decisions, and broken promises converge, the conflict between authorities and communities is nothing new.

What became clear this time was another element: when those in power respond with «leave the country,» the retort is swift.

And, as evidenced by the resident of Coronel, not everyone is willing to leave.