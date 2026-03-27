Original article: Lula celebra con champán el primer caza supersónico Gripen fabricado en Brasil

Lula Celebrates Brazil’s First Supersonic Gripen Fighter Jet with Champagne Ceremony

In a historic event that underscores Brazil’s sovereignty and defense industry, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva celebrated the launch of the first Brazilian-made F-39E Gripen supersonic fighter jet by christening it with a bottle of champagne.

The ceremony took place at the Brazilian aerospace company Embraer’s facilities in São Paulo, with Lula using his social media to describe the moment as «very symbolic.»

«Today, the Brazilian sky is the stage for a historic moment,» Lula posted on X.

«I flew escorted by the first Gripen made in Brazil. A very symbolic moment that shows a country that believes in itself, invests in technology, and reaffirms its sovereignty,» he added, sharing a video of the event.

Hoje o céu do Brasil é palco de um momento histórico. 🇧🇷✈️ Voei escoltado pelo primeiro Gripen produzido no Brasil. Um momento muito simbólico, que mostra um país que acredita em si mesmo, investe em tecnologia e reafirma sua soberania. 🎥 @ricardostuckert pic.twitter.com/nVlhRsVZYs — Lula (@LulaOficial) March 25, 2026

The aircraft was formally introduced on March 25th and signifies the first supersonic combat aircraft entirely produced in Brazil, a milestone deemed «unprecedented in Latin America» by the Presidential office.

The Brazilian Air Force highlighted that the completion of this project not only strengthens national sovereignty but also positions Brazil as a strategic player in global military aerospace development.

Brazil’s Defense Minister, José Múcio, took the opportunity to emphasize the strategic implications of the program. In his speech, he noted that the project «consolidates our deterrent power, enhancing our ability to guarantee national sovereignty and regional security.»

He pointed out that manufacturing the fighter jet domestically ensures access to cutting-edge technology and greater autonomy in logistics and maintenance.

Vice President Geraldo Alckmin remarked that «the defense industry is an insurance for national sovereignty» and enables the South American giant to «be at the forefront of industrial development.»

Brazil Opted for Saab Aircraft Over Rafale or Boeing Options

The choice of the Swedish model was significant. Brazil awarded a contract to Saab in 2014 for the acquisition of 36 supersonic fighter jets, with 15 units to be assembled at Embraer’s facility in Gavião Peixoto, São Paulo. The first of these jets had been received by Brazil in September 2020, but the local production of the model now being presented marks a definitive step towards the technological autonomy sought by Brasília.

The preference for the Gripen over the Rafale from French manufacturer Dassault Aviation and the F/A-18 Super Hornet from Boeing was the result of a complex negotiation that combined technical, financial, and geopolitical criteria.

However, the selection process was surrounded by controversy. The awarding of the contract was investigated in Brazil amid corruption suspicions, particularly impacting the French Rafale’s candidacy. In this context, Lula faced legal challenges following his first terms from 2003 to 2010, though he was acquitted in 2021 due to lack of evidence.

Defense and Technological Development as Priorities

The christening ceremony for the Gripen occurs at a time when Brazil reclaims its peaceful tradition while also acknowledging the need to modernize and equip its national defense sector amid the current tumultuous geopolitical landscape.

The presentation of the fighter jet comes during a period of regional tension, exacerbated by the aggressive stance of U.S. President Donald Trump against ideologically opposed governments.

With this milestone, Brazil not only becomes the first country in Latin America to produce a supersonic fighter jet domestically but also solidifies a strategic alliance with the Swedish company, which includes technology transfer and joint system development.

The project will bolster aerial sovereignty, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers while advancing the Defense Industrial Base (BID), as the contract includes technology transfer and training for Brazilian professionals.

According to the Brazilian Air Force, this project is expected to create a significant number of jobs, integrating the national industry into the global sector chain. The program has already generated over 2,000 direct jobs and nearly 10,000 indirect ones.

The Gripen is capable of participating in various missions, from defense operations to reconnaissance and attack, equipped with sensors, weaponry, and systems designed to enhance performance in complex environments, as noted in a Saab statement.