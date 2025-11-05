Original article: Concierto performático: Con música, DJ y bailarines GAM interviene sus estacionamientos

Matías Aguayo to Perform in Unconventional Space: Experience a Unique Blend of Music, DJ Sets, and Dance at GAM

A never-before-used venue will be transformed for a concert by composer and performer Matías Aguayo, marking the conclusion of the 2025 Interferencias cycle. This program allows GAM to create room for the artistic interventions of Chilean artists in unconventional spots throughout the building.

On this third and final date, presented by Seguros SURA, the Chilean musician will showcase his performance «Navigating the Short Waves.» For the first time in its history, GAM will utilize one of its underground parking lots for this show, featuring DJ Maxi Cat, Iarahei, backup vocalist Sara Lecaros, Paniko’s drummer Sebastián Arce, José Vidal and his dancers, along with visuals and other surprises.

Matías Aguayo, raised in Germany and now based in Mexico, returns to Chile with this conspiratorial journey to unveil secrets about his current creative phase and to offer a preview of his upcoming album set to release in 2026.

According to the musician, «Navigating the Short Waves» is a performance that combines elements of musical comedy, agnostic gospel mass, academic lecture, and a party atmosphere.

In his single «The Internet» (2025), he invites people to dance in today’s urban landscape of omnipresent and interconnected screens, which sometimes places us in unexpected musical settings, exposed to cross-border messages.

«For this performance, I’m presenting unheard music and taking the audience through the references of my song and the narrative of ‘The Internet,’ in which I discuss various aspects of international listening around the globe, beginning with radio and extending to the internet, and the idea of the public space or the city as a dance floor,» the musician explains.

Beyond being a composer and performer, Matías Aguayo is also a producer, performer, label manager, and DJ. His life and work in Berlin, Paris, Buenos Aires, and Mexico City have shaped a dynamic and always forward-thinking artistic identity, bridging electronic music and various other disciplines.

Around the year 2000, he, along with German Dirk Leyers, formed the duo Closer Musik, known for its electronic work tied to house and soul, encapsulated in their album «After Love» (2002). In Buenos Aires, he began shaping what would become his debut solo album «Are You Really Lost» (2005).

He later wowed the electronic music scene with «Ay Ay Ay» (2009), an album consistently featured in the best-of-year lists by top international publications. In 2013, he released «The Visitor,» an album described as «exuberant in every sense, in voices, accents, rhythms, and colors.»

«I try to infuse my entire personality and experiences into open processes of musical creation, which are closely tied to dance and working with the voice. I always aim to promote musical freedom, making my choices based on my relationship with music rather than the expectations of others. Direct interaction with the audience is crucial for me; I like to establish a kind of dialogue,» the artist adds.

This performance specifically aims for a unique and direct engagement with the audience, providing an opportunity to foster community with local musicians within this garage-like space that simulates an underground nightclub.

Event Details

Thursday, November 6

8 PM

Tickets available at gam.cl

