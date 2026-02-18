Mayor Tomás Vodanovic: Peaceful Eviction of 3 Camps in 6 Months Thanks to Comprehensive Social Plan

Original article: Alcalde Tomás Vodanovic: Gracias al plan social integral del municipio logramos desalojar 3 campamentos de forma pacífica en 6 meses

«The best way to express is to take action,» stated Tomás Vodanovic, the Mayor of Maipú, on February 17, highlighting the work done by the municipality, along with other authorities and institutions, in eliminating three camps located within the community.

«In 6 months, thanks to the joint efforts with the Metropolitan Regional Presidential Delegation and Chilean Carabineros, we successfully evicted 3 camps in our area—Japón, El Trébol, and Santa Marta—peacefully, through a comprehensive social plan that facilitated the voluntary departure of the families residing there, with special care policies for children and pets,» the mayor noted in a video shared on his social media.

«This way, we have fully recovered the entire southern axis of the road to Melipilla,» Vodanovic detailed, announcing that the municipality is now preparing to transform these lands through drought-resistant landscaping projects and infrastructure that will prevent the occurrence of new settlements.

Additionally, the Maipú mayor added, «Now we must progress with the Vicente Reyes and Latinoamericano camps, for which we hope to rely on the cooperation of the incoming government. When it comes to the safety of our neighbors, collaborative efforts must be the path forward,» said the municipal leader.

