Original article: «La crisis no puede ser pagada por quienes menos tienen»: Alcaldes y alcaldesas de la Región Metropolitana también se manifestaron contra el alza de los combustibles

Mayors of Metropolitan Region Demand Action Against Rising Fuel Prices, Stress Impact on Vulnerable Communities

A group of mayors from the Metropolitan Region publicly stated their «deep concern» over the repercussions of rising fuel prices on daily life for thousands of families and the operational capacity of municipalities.

“The soaring fuel costs are not an abstract issue: they directly affect transportation expenses, food prices, essential services, and household economics. Additionally, they severely strain municipal management by increasing the costs of essential services such as waste collection, public space maintenance, and community safety,” emphasized the local leaders.

The statement was signed by mayors from various areas including Cerro Navia, Alhué, El Bosque, El Monte, Estación Central, La Cisterna, La Pintana, Lampa, Lo Espejo, Lo Prado, Maipú, Padre Hurtado, Peñalolén, Pirque, Pedro Aguirre Cerda, Pudahuel, Puente Alto, Quilicura, Quinta Normal, Recoleta, Renca, San Bernardo, San Joaquín, San José de Maipo, San Ramón, and Talagante, highlighting that this crisis «cannot be borne by those who have the least.»

“It is incomprehensible that in a context of fiscal constraints, initiatives aimed at easing the financial burden on wealthier individuals—such as tax reductions or elimination of property taxes benefiting mainly the top 20%—are being promoted, while the costs of the crisis are placed on working families and the most vulnerable municipalities in our country,” the statement reflects.

In this context, the mayors underscored that “emergencies demand a present state that prioritizes the well-being of the majority and specifically protects those in the most fragile situations.”

“We reiterate our complete willingness to work collaboratively with the government to address this scenario, but always with a focus on the people, especially those who need the most support. Now more than ever, the country requires fair, responsible, and supportive decisions,” the local leaders added.

Finally, the mayors presented four concrete proposals to tackle the current situation:

– Suspend initiatives that reduce fiscal revenue, such as eliminating property tax payments and any tax reductions for large companies during this crisis.

– Strengthen fuel stabilization mechanisms to protect families.

– Establish direct support for public transportation and local systems, avoiding fare increases and including rural sectors and intercity services.

– Implement compensation policies for municipalities facing rising operational costs for basic services like waste collection.

El Ciudadano