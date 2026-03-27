Mexican Sailboats Reported Missing Safely Arrive in Cuba

U.S. Coast Guard spokesman Anthony Randisi reported that they received "at 10:36 AM (8:36 AM Central Time) a report that the two vessels had safely transited to Cuba." Aboard were nine crew members of Mexican, Cuban, Polish, French, and American nationalities, as part of the solidarity convoy "Nuestra América."

Mexican Sailboats Reported Missing Safely Arrive in Cuba
The Citizen

Original article: Veleros mexicanos reportados como «desaparecidos» llegaron sanos y salvos a Cuba

Finally, the two sailboats carrying humanitarian aid from Mexico to Cuba, which had been reported missing, were located «safely transiting» to the island, according to U.S. maritime authorities.

Information provided by various international media was relayed by U.S. Coast Guard spokesman Anthony Randisi, who detailed that they received «at 10:36 AM (8:36 AM Central Time) a report that the two vessels had safely transited to Cuba.»

As previously reported by El Ciudadano, both Cuba and Mexico activated their search protocols to locate the two vessels, which departed from Isla Mujeres bound for Havana on March 20, and communication had been lost with them, leading to concerns about their arrival.

The boats are part of the solidarity convoy «Nuestra América,» an initiative sending humanitarian aid to Cuba, effectively breaking the blockade imposed by the U.S. government. A total of nine crew members aboard were of Mexican, Cuban, Polish, French, and American nationalities.

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Cuba and Mexico Activate Search for Humanitarian Aid Sailboats Still Out of Communication

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