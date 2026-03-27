Milei’s Argentina: Bread Consumption Plummets 55% and Pastry Sales Drop 85% in Two Years

The economic crisis caused by Milei's "libertarian" administration has led to the closure of 2,000 businesses, resulting in a loss of 16,000 jobs. Additionally, the baking sector has faced steep increases in raw material costs such as flour, alongside skyrocketing utility expenses for gas and electricity.

Milei’s Argentina: Bread Consumption Plummets 55% and Pastry Sales Drop 85% in Two Years
The Citizen

Original article: La Argentina de Milei: En dos años el consumo de pan cayó un 55% y la venta de facturas y tortas un 85%

A report from the Argentine media outlet El Destape revealed that over the past two years, under Javier Milei’s administration, bread sales have fallen by 55%, while the sale of pastries and cakes has seen an alarming decline of 85%.

Moreover, the economic crisis stemming from Milei’s «libertarian» policies has resulted in the closure of 2,000 businesses, leading to a loss of 16,000 jobs.

«Of the bakeries that have closed since 2023, 530 are from the province of Buenos Aires, with Salta and Jujuy being the most affected provinces. In the Greater Buenos Aires area, closures are concentrated in municipalities such as Lanús, José C. Paz, Merlo, and San Miguel,» states the report from El Destape.

In this context, Martín Pinto, the Secretary General of the Chamber of Industrial Bakers of the Province of Buenos Aires, which represents over 17,000 bakeries, confirmed to Bae Negocios that the decline is «significant.»

«From the beginning of the year until now, bread sales have dropped by 45%. Pastries are being sold very little, and cakes are only made upon request,» the union representative mentioned, also noting the sector is facing a drastic rise in costs.

«Following a devaluation and the deregulation of services and rents, monthly expenses have skyrocketed. For instance, in Merlo, rent has increased from $600,000 to $1,800,000, electricity from $50,000 to $1,500,000, and gas from $80,000 to $1,700,000. The price of a 25-kilo bag of flour surged from $2,300 to $25,000,» details the report.

Read the full article from El Destape HERE

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