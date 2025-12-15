MODATIMA Calls for Vigilance After Kast’s Victory: Alarm Raised Over Threats to Environmental and Social Rights

Original article: MODATIMA tras victoria de Kast: se declara en alerta por la “extrema peligrosidad” que su futuro gobierno representa para los territorios

The Movement for Defense of Access to Water, Land, and Environmental Protection (MODATIMA) issued a statement regarding the electoral results that declared right-wing candidate José Antonio Kast victorious with 58.2% of the votes, defeating Jeannette Jara (Unity for Chile) and becoming the new president for the term 2026-2030.

In their announcement, members of the organization declared, «today we find ourselves on high alert due to the extreme dangers that Kast’s future government poses to our territories.»

They warned that the ultraright’s victory in Chile is not merely an electoral setback but signifies «a clear indication of the deepening of a system that can push our communities and our territories towards the abyss.»

«We are faced with a model that not only threatens social and environmental rights, but also seeks to entrench a neoliberal, extractivist, and imperialistic logic that will exacerbate the climate crisis,» they emphasized.

The Movement underscored the threat posed by «the rise of authoritarianism in Latin America,» asserting that the election of the far-right leader as president of Chile is more than just a governmental change; it signifies «an offensive against the historical achievements of the working classes, the rights of indigenous peoples, women, workers, and rural communities.»

«What is at stake is life in our territories, which is endangered by a model that denies social justice, prioritizes profit and individualism over collective well-being, and through its rhetoric of hate and division, moves toward a model of total control,» they specified.

Nevertheless, MODATIMA members pointed out that despite the «overwhelming political landscape, the electoral outcome cannot lead us to inaction; rather, it is an opportunity to strengthen our organization in all spaces and from every territory, as we will need each other more than ever.»

«Mobilization and unity among the popular sectors must be our response against those who deny the right to water, clean air, health, education, and justice,» they emphasized.

In this way, they issued a broad call to workers, communities, youth, and women to «organize from their territories, build alliances, and bravely confront this new wave of reaction, which, under the guise of democracy, seeks to impose usurpative logics.»

«MODATIMA reaffirms its commitment to the struggle for social and environmental justice by placing life, equality, and the defense of natural common goods at the center of a climate crisis that is no longer just a threat but an irreversible reality in many parts of the world, which cannot be ignored or sidelined by those who continue to defend the economic model that caused it,» they stressed in the statement.

To conclude, the Movement announced that they will mobilize across Chile to defend the country and its communities against the impacts of the far-right government led by José Antonio Kast, committing to «intensify our struggles» because «no one will come to save us.»

«It is up to us to coordinate, communicate, organize, and act in unity,» they stated.

«We will be in the streets, in the fields, in the universities, in the cities, and in every corner, defending the right to water, land, and a dignified life,» they affirmed.