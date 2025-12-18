MP Celedón Requests Clarification from Transport Ministry on End of Discounted Fares for Students and Seniors in Maule Region

MP Roberto Celedón reached out to the Ministry of Transport after rural transport unions announced the end, starting January 1, of discounted fares for students and seniors in the Maule Region, affecting thousands in areas lacking mobility alternatives.

MP Roberto Celedón contacted the Ministry of Transport and Telecommunications on Tuesday, December 16, following announcements from rural transport unions about the termination of discounted fares for students and seniors in the Maule Region.

This information was revealed through an official statement from the transport associations, indicating that the measure will take effect on January 1, directly impacting thousands of users who rely on rural transportation for their daily commutes.

In response to this situation, the parliament member requested the Ministry to clarify the implications of the decision, as well as the measures that will be taken to ensure access to transportation for students and elderly individuals, especially in rural areas where mobility alternatives are limited.

Following the announcement about the end of discounted fares for rural transport in Maule for students and seniors starting January, MP Roberto Celedón contacted the Ministry of Transport to demand clarity and measures to ensure access to mobility in rural areas.

MP Celedón expressed his concerns regarding the social and economic impact that the termination of these preferential fares would have, emphasizing the importance of ensuring the right to mobility and territorial equity within the region.

