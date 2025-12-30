MUDA Festival Brings Artists from Chile and Beyond to National Stadium for a Historic Event

Original article: Festival de la Memoria llega al Estadio Nacional: Artistas de Chile y el extranjero para una jornada que promete ser histórica

On March 7, 2026, Santiago’s National Stadium will transform into a vibrant cultural hub with the inaugural MUDA: Music, Human Rights, and Art festival. This event will showcase both national and international artists, featuring specially curated musical and theatrical performances.

Organized by the National Stadium Memory Corporation, which oversees this memorial site – sponsored by Amnesty International – MUDA aims to redefine the experience of the stadium through artistic creation, music, emotional connection, and community engagement.

“MUDA is an invitation to connect through art and music, viewing memory as a shared cultural experience that looks towards the future. There is no more iconic place for this than the National Stadium, a site of remembrance that, having been the largest center for imprisonment and torture during the dictatorship, now hosts cultural and artistic gatherings that engage with its history,” stated Marcelo Acevedo, president of the Corporation.

In line with this vision, the executive revealed that all funds raised from MUDA will support the ongoing work of the National Stadium Memory Corporation and various memory sites across Chile, “contributing to the preservation, cultural activation, and future projection of these spaces for coming generations.”

Artists and Special Pre-Sale

On January 7th, exactly two months before the event, MUDA will unveil its initial lineup of national and international artists through its official platforms.

“This will be a gathering of prominent names not only from music, art, and culture but also from the commitment to defending democracy and human rights, promising a day that will be historic,” said the event organizers.

Tickets are available now, with prices ranging from 15,000 to 43,000 pesos plus service charges. The early bird sale offers a 20% discount and will remain valid only until January 7th through www.festivalmuda.cl.

El Ciudadano