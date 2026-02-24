MUDA Festival Rescheduled to a 2-Day Event: October 16-17, 2026, at Parque Estadio Nacional

Original article: Festival MUDA cambia de fecha pero se amplía a 2 días: 16 y 17 de octubre en el Parque Estadio Nacional

The MUDA Festival – Music, Human Rights, and Art – has announced a change in dates and an expanded venue for the upcoming event, now set for Friday, October 16, and Saturday, October 17, 2026, at Parque Estadio Nacional.

The organizers noted that this decision was driven by «the growing turnout from the community, organizations, and the interest of artists, transforming the festival into an extended and family-friendly cultural experience, solidifying its status as the major gathering around memory and human rights for 2026.»

What started as a one-day event at Estadio Nacional is now evolving into a longer festival, thanks to the scope and versatility of the park, a new space that will feature more stages and an enriched schedule, offering a broader and more diverse artistic selection.

Additionally, «open memory circuits will be available to the public to raise collective awareness and connect history with new generations, along with better circulation capabilities including rest areas, food zones, and family spaces,» the National Stadium Memory Corporation, which organizes the event, added.

“MUDA has grown more than we imagined. More artists, more organizations, and a larger audience wanted to be part of this gathering. Given that reality, we made the most coherent decision with our spirit: to give the festival the space it deserves,” explained Marcelo Acevedo, president of the Corporation.

Newly Confirmed Artists

In line with this expansion, MUDA retains and adds new names to its lineup, bringing together fundamental figures from the national and international music scene.

Joining previously announced artists such as Ana Tijoux, Piero, Javiera Mena, Inti-Illimani, Mauricio Redolés, MC Millaray, Los Tetas, La Banda de la Memoria, Tomo Como Rey, Camila Moreno, Electrodomésticos, and Metalengua, are now the project Full, with music by Fulano; the iconic Sol y Lluvia; Claudio Narea, the historic guitarist of Los Prisioneros; Pascuala Ilabaca & Fauna with their fusion of roots and avant-garde; Nano Stern, a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist of great renown; Daniel Muñoz and Los Concho e’ Vino, exploring local bohemian themes; the internationally projected rock ensemble Consequence of Energy; Pancho Villa, an essential voice of local trova; Chinoy, a recognized singer-songwriter and lyricist; González and Los Asistentes, blending poetry, rock, and experimental music; and Teorema, a leading figure in national freestyle.

“They will be joined by new announcements in the upcoming weeks, completing a program that promises to traverse genres, generations, and territories,” said the festival organizers.

Preserving Historical Memory

Marcelo Acevedo emphasized that this expansion of dates and content strengthens the festival’s original goal: “To support those who work daily to preserve historical memory and project it into the future, as previously announced, proceeds will be used to fund the ongoing work of the National Stadium Memory Corporation and various memory sites across the country that lack state funding, including Cerro Chena, Irán #3037 (formerly Venda Sexy), Hornos de Lonquén, and Casa Valenzuela Velásquez (Talca), among others.”

The complete list of Memory Sites that requested access to MUDA’s resources is available on the website festivalmuda.cl.

Ticket Information

Concerning tickets, it was announced that all tickets purchased for the original date of March 7 will remain valid for the two new days of the festival, preserving their value and benefits.

Those needing more information or wishing to request refunds can access a process facilitated through the same website festivalmuda.cl.

