Nabila Rifo’s Attacker Returned to Prison Following Legal Action by Sernameg

"By order of the Guarantee Court of Coyhaique, the Homicide Brigade of Coyhaique has detained Mauricio Ortega Ruiz to be re-admitted to the Preventive Detention Center of Puerto Aysén," the PDI reported late Wednesday.

Following a legal appeal submitted by the National Service for Women and Gender Equality (Sernameg), Nabila Rifo’s assailant, Mauricio Ortega, was arrested by the PDI and taken back to the penitentiary where he is serving his sentence, after being granted conditional release on October 10.

Recall that Ortega, who was held at the Puerto Aysén Preventive Detention Center, was sentenced to 18 years in prison in 2017 for the serious injuries inflicted on his ex-partner, Nabila Rifo.

The Conditional Release Commission of the Court of Appeals in Coyhaique had granted Ortega conditional release. However, just days later, on October 22, the Coyhaique Court accepted an appeal from Sernameg, ordering a new session of the conditional release commission to reassess Ortega’s request, «with proper prior notification of the victim,» which did not happen in the procedure that allowed his release.

Upon learning of the assailant’s re-arrest, officials from the Ministry of Women stated they would continue to «ensure the rights and protection of the victim and her family.»

