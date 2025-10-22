Nabila Rifo’s Attacker Returns to Prison: Court Orders New Parole Hearing

Original article: Agresor de Nabila Rifo vuelve a la cárcel: Corte ordena nueva sesión de comisión de libertad condicional para revisar su caso

The Coyhaique Court has accepted a legal appeal filed by Sernameg and mandated a new meeting of the parole commission to reassess the request made by Mauricio Ortega, the individual convicted for the brutal assault on Nabila Rifo, a case that shocked the nation.

This time, it was stipulated that the process must include «proper prior notification to the victim,» which was not adhered to during the previous proceedings.

It’s worth noting that just weeks ago, the Conditional Release Commission of the Coyhaique Court of Appeals held a session to review applications from inmates seeking parole benefits. Among the 35 cases considered was that of Mauricio Ortega, who was sentenced to 18 years in prison in 2017 for the attack on Nabila Rifo.

Officials from the Judiciary confirmed that Mauricio Ortega, who was released on parole on October 7, must now «return to the Puerto Aysén Penitentiary.»

We will continue to provide updates.