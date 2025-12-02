New Law to Protect Rights of Student Caregivers: «I Care and Study» Initiative Approved

Education Minister Nicolás Cataldo emphasized that the project addresses a key structural aspect of gender inequality related to unpaid caregiving. He also highlighted that advancing the bill was crucial to ensure educational pathways within a care agenda for higher education, stating that "more women in education means more women in the workforce, which helps close gaps that widened during the pandemic."

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: «Yo cuido y estudio»: Despachan a ley proyecto que protege derechos de estudiantes cuidadores

The Chamber of Deputies has approved modifications made by the Senate to the bill regulating the rights of student caregivers (bill 15221), known as the «I Care and Study» initiative.

As a result, the project is now ready to be enacted as a national law.

According to the Chamber’s report, the approved text «promotes shared responsibility in caregiving and mandates institutional measures to facilitate the educational continuity of those engaged in caregiving duties.»

In its second review, the legislative report adds that «senators clarified matters related to accreditation, academic flexibility, and study suspension. They also modified the scope of certain benefits and adjusted institutional supervision mechanisms.»

In this regard, the new proposal redefines the benefits associated with caring for children. While the Chamber established in the first review that measures applied until the age of 10, this has now been revised to the maximum age of a child or infant as defined by the Civil Code, which is up to 7 years.

Furthermore, it is stipulated that the rights of student caregivers will apply in cases of pregnancy, maternity, paternity, or personal care of a child, as well as when they provide primary care for a person with a disability or dependency.

This last requirement must be verified through a certificate from the National Disability Registry or a credential from the Ministry of Social Development’s registry. However, institutions may also accept other official documents that verify this situation.

For the full legislative report, click HERE

