New Revelations in Argentina: Disclosure of $5 Million Deal for Milei’s Support of $LIBRA

Original article: Nuevo destape en Argentina: Revelan pacto de 5 millones de dólares por el apoyo de Milei a $LIBRA

Crypto Scandal: Document on Novelli’s Phone Shows $5 Million Deal Between Hayden Davis and Milei for Support of $LIBRA

In a shocking disclosure that shakes the foundations of the $LIBRA crypto scandal, the media outlet El Destape has obtained a key document recovered from the phone of Mauricio Novelli, the trader who acted as a liaison between the Casa Rosada and the creators of the meme coin. The text file, dated February 11, 2025—just three days before Javier Milei’s infamous tweet—details a payment scheme totaling $5 million contingent upon presidential endorsement.

The document, discovered by experts from the General Directorate of Investigations and Technological Support for Criminal Investigation (DATIP), is written in English and begins with the phrase: «Hello friends, this is the final agreement discussed with H», clearly referring to Hayden Davis, CEO of Kelsier Ventures and creator of the token. The text, now in the possession of the courts, outlines a pact that directly involves the President and his sister, Karina Milei.

According to El Destape, the agreement specifies three distinct payments. The first states «1.5M in liquid tokens or cash as an advance». The second requires another «1.5M in liquid tokens or cash = Milei announces on Twitter that his advisor is Hayden Davis/Kelsier/the Davis family», meaning that the payment is directly tied to the presidential tweet that sparked the scandal. The final point specifies «2M in tokens or cash = signed contract in person with Milei for blockchain/AI advice for the Argentine government and/or Javier Milei, along with a review with Javier and Karina», linking the last payment to a meeting that previously occurred on January 30 at the Casa Rosada.

The existence of this draft aligns with a series of frantic communications recorded in the same forensic analysis. According to the DATIP report, Milei and Novelli had eight calls on February 14, including contacts just before and after 19:01, the time of the tweet. On the night of the crash, the trader also reached out to Santiago Caputo multiple times, which investigators flagged as an attempt to coordinate a «containment network». Simultaneously, another draft written by Novelli on February 16 includes a speech for Milei that starts with: «This is the only thing that saves him, me, and us».

The $5 million figure had already been mentioned by businessman Diógenes Casares days after the scandal, who claimed to have received information regarding a bribe to a high-ranking official but was never called to testify. While the President asserted at the time that he had no ties to the project and that he only promoted a private venture he found online, this evidence extracted from Novelli’s phone—which includes contract drafts and coordinated calls—suggests a level of planning and a financial agreement that the federal justice system will now need to determine if it constitutes evidence of bribery or incompatible negotiation.

To read the full article with access to the original examined document and the complete transcript of communications, please visit the following link from El Destape: