Nicolás Maduro Reaffirms Trust in Delcy Rodríguez and His Government Team Amid U.S. Actions

Nicolás Maduro envía nueva mensaje reafirmando que confía en Delcy Rodríguez y en el equipo de gobierno

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro Moros, who was taken hostage along with his wife Cilia Flores by the United States during the military attack on Saturday, January 3, sent out a new message through his lawyers.

Nicolás Ernesto Maduro Guerra, a member of the National Assembly and the president’s son, indicated that in the communication, his father expressed unwavering support for Acting President Delcy Rodríguez and confidence in the governmental team.

“Yesterday, we received a message from him (Maduro) and her (Flores); they tell us they are strong and firm, clear on the role they must play in this fight, with a clear conscience and faith in God and the people of Venezuela. They trust Delcy, the team in charge, and in us. That was the message sent to us yesterday,” he stated.

National Assembly member Nicolás Maduro Guerra, informs that he received a message from President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores, expressing their firm stance and confidence in the team leading the nation

A massive mobilization took place in Caracas in repudiation of the U.S. military attack, demanding the release of the head of state and his wife, who are detained in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Brooklyn, New York, awaiting trial for alleged «narcoterrorist conspiracy, conspiracy to import cocaine, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices against the United States.»

Both appeared before Federal Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein in Manhattan on Monday, January 5, where they pleaded not guilty to the federal charges.

The parliamentarian, also known as «Nicolasito,» called on the Venezuelan people to maintain unity and ignore unofficial information to preserve the country’s stability.

“We must stay united and not let anything divide us. They will try to sow discord and spread confusion, but in response: political and ideological clarity,” he asserted.

It is worth noting that last Saturday, Nicolás Maduro Guerra delivered a first message from his father from the New York prison where he is being held. During that opportunity, he quoted the president as saying: “Do not be sad, we are fine; we are fighters.”

U.S. Attack on Venezuela and Maduro’s Abduction

In the early hours of January 3, Venezuela faced an unprecedented military incursion when, under orders from U.S. President Donald Trump, American special operations forces carried out bombings in the states of Miranda, Aragua, La Guaira, and the capital, Caracas. The attacks resulted in over a hundred deaths among civilians and military personnel, in addition to dozens of injuries.

The operation concluded with the kidnapping of President Maduro and First Lady to U.S. territory, and due to Maduro’s forced absence, the Supreme Court appointed Executive Vice President Delcy Rodríguez as acting president of Venezuela.

Rodríguez was subsequently sworn in by the National Assembly and announced the creation of a «high-level commission to manage the political and legal aspects of Maduro and Flores’ release.”

Rodríguez’s appointment has been backed by the National Defense Council and the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB), whose top command pledged loyalty to the new acting president.

Delcy Rodríguez: «There is a Government in Charge of Venezuela»

On Monday, January 12, the interim president asserted that the Caribbean nation is being led by the Bolivarian government and its authorities, not by an external force.

Speaking from Catia La Mar in La Guaira state, an area targeted by U.S. attacks, she reaffirmed the authority exercised from state powers, dismissing any control from Washington.

She also addressed the manipulated image shared by U.S. President Donald Trump last Sunday on his Truth Social account, which simulated the layout of a Wikipedia biography and claimed the title of «interim president of Venezuela«.

“From here, we reaffirm Venezuela’s sovereignty and independence. I have seen caricatures on Wikipedia about who is in charge of Venezuela; well, there is a government that is in charge of Venezuela, there is an acting president, and there is a president being held hostage in the United States,” Rodríguez stated.

She assured that the government collaborates with the citizenry and is applying diplomacy to strengthen international relations.

“We govern together with the organized people, alongside popular power, and we advance in respectful international relations, under the framework of international legality, to be vindicated and to protect the rights of our beloved Venezuela,” concluded the acting president.

Mobilizations Demanding the Release of Maduro and His Wife

For ten consecutive days, Venezuelans have taken to the streets to participate in mobilizations and protests across various cities to demand the release of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

The marches have been organized by sector, with women marching first, followed by youth, students, communes, farmers, public workers, indigenous peoples, social movements, and transport sector workers.