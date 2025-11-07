Original article: «Coimeros»: Dan a conocer audio del notario de San Miguel refiriéndose a Angela Vivanco y su esposo Gonzalo Migueles

Notary from San Miguel Calls Angela Vivanco and Gonzalo Migueles «Bribe Takers» in Revealing Audio

During the formal hearing for Gonzalo Migueles, husband of former Supreme Court judge Angela Vivanco, alongside lawyers Mario Vargas and Eduardo Lagos, part of the case dubbed «Belarusian Doll,» an audio clip was disclosed where San Miguel notary Claudio Barrena refers to the former magistrate and her spouse as «bribe takers.»

The intercepted phone call took place on October 1, 2024, in which he converses with Puente Alto property registrar Sergio Yáber. In this call, Barrena labels Vivanco and Migueles as «bribe takers» and states that «Mario (referring to lawyer Mario Vargas) buried them.»

Another notable phrase from the audio revealed in the hearing is Barrena saying to Yáber: «This guy (lawyer Mario Vargas) must have handed Angela 1 or 2 grand in dollars,» specifically referring to the litigation involving the consortium Belaz Movitec and Codelco.

The audio was shared by Radio Cooperativa. Listen to it here.

