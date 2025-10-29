ÑubleFest Marks 20 Years of Community and River Advocacy: «A Festival Born from the People and Sustained by Them»

Original article: ÑubleFest celebra 20 años en defensa del río y la comunidad: «Un festival que nace de la gente y se mantiene gracias a ella»

By Catalina Barrios Benavente

This year, ÑubleFest will take place from October 31 to November 2 in San Fabián, Ñuble Region, inviting the entire community to celebrate its 20-year history, reinforcing its local identity and connection to the territory.

What began as a grassroots initiative driven by local organizations and individuals linked to rafting, kayaking, and river protection has now transformed into a vibrant meeting space for culture, environmental education, responsible tourism, and independent music.

Marcela Bustamante, the festival’s representative and coordinator, emphasizes that ÑubleFest embodies the collective spirit that has sustained it over the years: “This is a festival born from the people and sustained by them. It combines sports, art, and environmental awareness while also boosting the local economy and breaking the seasonality of tourism. Every year, we organize with the same enthusiasm, because what happens here transcends mere recreational activities; it represents a community way of life centered around the river and the nature that unites us.”

Karina Constanzo, president of the Social Movement for the Defense of the Ñuble River, highlighted the significance of promoting care and protection of the Ñuble River, currently threatened by projects such as the Nueva La Punilla dam: “The Ñuble River is the heart of the territory. To defend it is to defend the lives of local communities and the environmental balance of the entire region. ÑubleFest was born to celebrate that connection.”

Throughout the three-day event, the festival will feature a comprehensive program of activities blending sports, art, and environmental awareness. One of the anticipated highlights will be the traditional rafting descent on Saturday, commemorating the festival’s 20th anniversary, which will travel from the confluence of the Ñuble and Los Sauces rivers to the main area.

Additionally, there will be amateur and professional kayak and rafting competitions; a craft and gastronomy fair; dedicated spaces for children, families, and informative talks on biodiversity, waste management, circular economy, social-environmental communication, and the defense of the Ñuble River, with participation from various local and environmental organizations.

The festival will also present live music featuring artists such as Evelyn Cornejo, Almeyda de la Riddim, Golosa La Orquesta, Joel Maripil, Flor de Guayaba, and La Tromba, along with local bands and DJ sessions.

This 20th edition receives support and funding from the Regional Government of Ñuble, enhancing its reach and visibility while maintaining its local flavor.

To join the community rafting descents, competitions, or the closing party, tickets can be purchased through www.nublefest.cl

El Ciudadano