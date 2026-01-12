Original article: «Dominga, una verdadera historia de terror»: ONG Oceana presentó primer capítulo de serie documental sobre el cuestionado proyecto

Oceana Releases First Episode of Documentary Series «Dominga: A True Horror Story» Amid Controversial Project

«Have you lost track of the Dominga case? Are there so many updates that you don’t know where to begin?» This is how the NGO Oceana Chile kicked off the presentation of the first episode of their documentary series titled «Dominga: A True Horror Story.»

The audiovisual project is accessible to the public on Oceana Chile’s YouTube channel.

In this initial episode of «Dominga: A True Horror Story,» we reveal how Andes Iron, the company behind the Dominga project, has attempted to win over the community while obscuring its extensive history of allegations, conflicts of interest, and environmental damage,» stated the NGO.

Watch the first episode below:

Have you lost track of the Dominga case? Are there so many updates that you don’t know where to begin? Check out the first episode of «Dominga: A True Horror Story» here, and get caught up on this ongoing narrative: https://t.co/PKm7syDecp pic.twitter.com/cJSUQiEla6 — Oceana en Chile (@OceanaChile) January 12, 2026

