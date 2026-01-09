Operation Hurricane: 5 Carabineros and 1 Civilian Found Guilty of Falsification and Other Crimes

The verdict reading is scheduled for 10:00 AM on Thursday, April 2, 2026. Prior to the hearing, prosecutor Luis González stated, as noted by Radio ADN, that the defendants face potential sentences of up to 20 years.

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Operación Huracán: 5 carabineros y 1 civil condenados por falsificación de instrumento público y otros delitos

This Friday, January 9, the Oral Criminal Court of Temuco delivered a guilty verdict against 6 out of the 11 defendants involved in the «Operation Hurricane,» where false evidence was manufactured against a group of Mapuche community members.

It is important to note that 10 of the 11 accused are former Carabineros officials from the intelligence unit, alongside the informatic specialist Alex Smith.

According to reports, the convicted include Gonzalo Blu Rodríguez, head of Carabineros Intelligence; Captain Leonardo Osses Sandoval; Major Patricio Marín Lazo; Colonel Marcel Iván Teuber; Corporal Manuel Riquelme Mardones; and civilian Alex Schmidt Leay, all found guilty as authors of the consummated and repeated crimes of falsifying public instruments and obstruction of justice.

Additionally, informatician Alex Smith was sentenced for the crimes of aggravated obstruction of justice and malicious use of a false public instrument by a private individual.

