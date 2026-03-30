Original article: «Por encargo del Presidente»: Indignación por solicitud de «renuncia no voluntaria» a directora nacional de Sernameg que está en tratamiento por cáncer de mamas

Outrage Over Forced Resignation Request for Sernameg Director Undergoing Breast Cancer Treatment

On Monday, March 30, Contrapoder reported that President Kast’s administration demanded the «involuntary resignation» of Priscilla Carrasco, the national director of the National Women’s and Gender Equality Service (Sernameg). Carrasco, appointed through the Public High Direction, is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

The news was confirmed by Carrasco herself to Contrapoder, who stated, «I have not requested any leave. I have been working daily, deeply committed to my role with the State. So the truth is, surprise is at least one word that identifies me at this moment.»

«I am an official who arrived at this position through public high direction, and thus I understand the administrative procedures. I think this is a complex situation not only for me but for all women who may face any diagnosis of this nature that implies a labor and family problem. It sends a terrible signal regarding women’s rights in all of Chile,» added Priscilla Carrasco.

Read the full article from Contrapoder HERE

The announcement sparked immediate reactions. Former Minister of Women, Antonia Orellana, reminded that «in addition to being in the midst of treatment for Triple Negative Breast Cancer, (Priscila Carrasco) led the largest expansion of attention to violence (against women) since this program’s inception, reaching 90% of Chile».

For Orellana, «there is an evident contradiction in saying that your priority is gender-based violence and leaving the National Women’s Service without direction in the middle of the Comprehensive Law. Between the accounting and the public direction deadlines, there will be months without a lead director. The evidence is clear on how that impacts management,» warned the former minister.

Meanwhile, Senator Loreto Carvajal (PPD) stated, «Governance requires humanity, and this case reveals a concerning lack of sensitivity. The director of Sernameg, Priscilla Carrasco, is battling cancer while undergoing chemotherapy, and she’s asked for an ‘involuntary’ resignation. We must show solidarity and respect for those fighting for their lives!» the parliamentarian wrote.

Criticism also came from the right. Former Minister Karla Rubilar remarked, «If this is true, it hurts. Removing a Sernameg director undergoing breast cancer treatment, in the Women’s Ministry and amidst an oncology alert, is inconsistent. I sincerely urge reconsideration.»

Today, the @GobiernodeChile asked for the involuntary resignation of Priscilla Carrasco from @SernamEGChile. In addition to being in treatment for Triple Negative Breast Cancer, she led the largest expansion of attention to violence since this program’s inception, reaching 90% of 🇨🇱 pic.twitter.com/4uuCFBnoDO — Antonia Orellana (ella/she) (@totiorellanag) March 30, 2026

Governance requires humanity, and this case reveals a concerning lack of sensitivity.

The director of SernamEG, Priscilla Carrasco, is fighting cancer while undergoing chemotherapy and is being asked for an «involuntary» resignation.

We need solidarity and respect for those fighting for their lives! https://t.co/I0GYpQiZXC — Senator Loreto Carvajal (@loretosenadora) March 30, 2026

If this is true, it hurts.

Removing a Sernameg Director undergoing breast cancer treatment, in the Women’s Ministry and amidst an oncology alert, is inconsistent.

I sincerely urge reconsideration. https://t.co/CKnehjmsDq — Karla Rubilar Barahona (@KarlaEnAccion) March 30, 2026

Contrapoder Chile spoke exclusively with the director of SernamEG, who confirmed this involuntary resignation request, stating that Minister Judith Marín was aware of her breast cancer diagnosis. Stay tuned and read more at @ContrapoderCH https://t.co/FIsZHKScVz — Josefa Barraza (@masterjosefa) March 30, 2026

We will continue to provide updates.