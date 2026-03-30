Outrage Over Forced Resignation Request for Sernameg Director Undergoing Breast Cancer Treatment

Affected director Priscilla Carrasco indicated that current Women's Minister Judith Marín was aware of her diagnosis, that her treatment would conclude in July, and that she is currently undergoing chemotherapy with pills and immunotherapy every 21 days. This decision has sparked criticism, even from within the right.

Outrage Over Forced Resignation Request for Sernameg Director Undergoing Breast Cancer Treatment
The Citizen

Original article: «Por encargo del Presidente»: Indignación por solicitud de «renuncia no voluntaria» a directora nacional de Sernameg que está en tratamiento por cáncer de mamas

Outrage Over Forced Resignation Request for Sernameg Director Undergoing Breast Cancer Treatment

On Monday, March 30, Contrapoder reported that President Kast’s administration demanded the «involuntary resignation» of Priscilla Carrasco, the national director of the National Women’s and Gender Equality Service (Sernameg). Carrasco, appointed through the Public High Direction, is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

The news was confirmed by Carrasco herself to Contrapoder, who stated, «I have not requested any leave. I have been working daily, deeply committed to my role with the State. So the truth is, surprise is at least one word that identifies me at this moment.»

«I am an official who arrived at this position through public high direction, and thus I understand the administrative procedures. I think this is a complex situation not only for me but for all women who may face any diagnosis of this nature that implies a labor and family problem. It sends a terrible signal regarding women’s rights in all of Chile,» added Priscilla Carrasco.

Read the full article from Contrapoder HERE

The announcement sparked immediate reactions. Former Minister of Women, Antonia Orellana, reminded that «in addition to being in the midst of treatment for Triple Negative Breast Cancer, (Priscila Carrasco) led the largest expansion of attention to violence (against women) since this program’s inception, reaching 90% of Chile».

For Orellana, «there is an evident contradiction in saying that your priority is gender-based violence and leaving the National Women’s Service without direction in the middle of the Comprehensive Law. Between the accounting and the public direction deadlines, there will be months without a lead director. The evidence is clear on how that impacts management,» warned the former minister.

Meanwhile, Senator Loreto Carvajal (PPD) stated, «Governance requires humanity, and this case reveals a concerning lack of sensitivity. The director of Sernameg, Priscilla Carrasco, is battling cancer while undergoing chemotherapy, and she’s asked for an ‘involuntary’ resignation. We must show solidarity and respect for those fighting for their lives!» the parliamentarian wrote.

Criticism also came from the right. Former Minister Karla Rubilar remarked, «If this is true, it hurts. Removing a Sernameg director undergoing breast cancer treatment, in the Women’s Ministry and amidst an oncology alert, is inconsistent. I sincerely urge reconsideration.»

We will continue to provide updates.

Suscríbete
|
pasaporte.elciudadano.com

Artículos Relacionados

The Citizen

"Por encargo del Presidente": Indignación por solicitud de "renuncia no voluntaria" a directora nacional de Sernameg que está en tratamiento por cáncer de mamas

Hace 1 minuto
The Citizen

Human Rights Groups Demand Resignation of National Director of Gendarmerie Following Controversial Benefit Granted to Ex-Carabinero

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Education Minister Requests Resignation of SLEP Atacama Director Following Luxurious Celebration Controversy

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Kast Demands Resignation of Higher Education Superintendent Amid Scandal Over Payments to Right-Wing Politicians, Including Republican Party President

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Rising Fuel Costs Spark Outrage: Congressman Manouchehri Calls for Finance Minister Quiroz's Resignation Over Tax Reform

Hace 1 día
The Citizen

Hospital Del Salvador Denies Patient's Death Was Due to Preferential Treatment for Health Minister's Mother

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Legislator Demands Government Clarification on Resignation of Higher Education Superintendent Amidst Investigation

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Inflation Figures in Question: Director of Argentina's INDEC Resigns Amid Allegations of Statistical Manipulation

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Mass Layoffs and Workplace Precarity: The Harsh Reality of Papa John’s Chile

Hace 3 semanas

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano