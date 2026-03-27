Over $60 Million in Gold: «Tía Rica» to Auction Coins That Could Double in Value

The coins are part of items seized by the Metropolitan South Regional Prosecutor's Office in investigations related to economic crimes. Proceeds from the auction will be allocated to drug prevention and rehabilitation programs through Senda.

Over $60 Million in Gold: «Tía Rica» to Auction Coins That Could Double in Value
The Citizen

Original article: Más de $60 millones en oro: «Tía Rica» rematará monedas que podrían duplicar su precio 

The General Directorate of Pawn Credit (Dicrep), commonly known as «Tía Rica,» has announced an upcoming online auction that is generating significant interest: the sale of 78 gold coins from Chile and Mexico, with a total base value exceeding $60 million.

The auction is scheduled for April 9, 2026, featuring pieces of 21.6 carats of varying weights, totaling 1,779.78 grams of gold.

According to appraisals, the minimum bid amount stands at $60,819,000, but it is expected that this figure could even double during the bidding due to the low starting prices of the lots.

This collection includes highly valued coins in the market, such as the Chilean 100 pesos «Condor» coins minted between the 1940s and 1970s, as well as Mexican pieces like the 50 pesos «Centenario,» which are internationally recognized for their gold content.

The auction will also feature lower denomination coins, commemorative medals, and blanks (uncirculated coins), appealing to both investors and collectors.

The coins are part of items seized by the Metropolitan South Regional Prosecutor’s Office in investigations related to economic crimes.

Dicrep emphasized the social impact of such auctions, as the proceeds from the sale of seized assets associated with Law N° 20.000 are directed to drug prevention and rehabilitation programs through the National Service for Drug and Alcohol Prevention and Rehabilitation (Senda).

As is customary, the auction will be conducted entirely online, a format implemented by Dicrep since 2022 to enhance nationwide participation and promote transparency.

In addition to the gold coins, the auction will traditionally include other items such as vehicles and various goods, which will be confirmed shortly.

Interested participants must register in advance through the institutional website (www.dicrep.gob.cl), where they can also review the details of the lots, base values, and auction conditions in the Auction Calendar section.

Dicrep concluded by highlighting that such auctions provide access to high-value items at competitive prices while ensuring the transparent disposal of goods from judicial processes and their reinvestment for societal benefit.

The Citizen

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